 Added on December 23, 2016  Brad Jacobson   , , ,

“Team Chris” and friends attack a Hermosa Beach Swell

“Team Chris”, consisting of Chris Frohoff, Chris Brown and Chris Wells, along with their non-Chris friends attacked a fun windswell in Hermosa Beach on November 28th.  Fingers crossed that we get some of the larger swells that we saw last season. 

by Brad Jacobson

Send feedback to video[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

