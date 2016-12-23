“Team Chris” and friends attack a Hermosa Beach Swell

An alleged package thief was recently caught on a home video surveillance camera in the 700 block of 29th Street in Manhattan Beach. Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Navarrette at (310) 802-5125.…
Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years. He always got the wave of the day, facing into the bowl and coming off the bottom with a smooth turn into the top part of the curl with style and grace. But Don has been missing in the lineup since October 14 when he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor attached to his brain.…
“Team Chris”, consisting of Chris Frohoff, Chris Brown and Chris Wells, along with their non-Chris friends attacked a fun windswell in Hermosa Beach on November 28th. Fingers crossed that we get some of the larger swells that we saw last season.
