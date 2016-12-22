South Bay Community Calendar 12-22-2016

Thursday, December 22

Give the gift that counts

The MemorialCare Center for Mental Health & Wellness at Community Hospital Long Beach is collecting donations to help make the holiday season special for its patients. Items needed: games, journals, art supplies, hygiene products, toothbrushes/toothpaste, brushes/combs, clothing ranging in male and female sizes and more. Please avoid items that contain metal wiring or glass. Only new items can be accepted. Donations accepted until Friday, Dec. 23. Drop off your gift between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1720 Termino Ave, Long Beach. For more information, call (562) 933-5931.

The Nutcracker

The Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is the perfect holiday event for children, family and friends. Special appearances by the cast of characters and Santa Claus at each performance. 7:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. Ongoing until December 24. For tickets and showtimes call (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org/the-nutcracker.

Saturday, December 24

Chanukah on Ice

Chanukah on Ice is an annual, fun-filled family tradition. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Toyota Ice Rink in El Segundo. For more information visit JCCMB.com.

Sunday, December 25

Merry Christmas

Monday, December 26

Whale watch anniversary

Today marks the beginning of the Cabrillo Whale Watch program’s 46th year. More than 100 trained naturalists will take to the sea aboard whale watching boats from Redondo Beach Sportfishing, Spirit Cruises in San Pedro and Matt Walsh in Marina Del Rey. For information about whale watching and scheduled departure times, please contact Nancee, Whale Watch Coordinator at (310) 548-7770 or CabrilloWhalewatch@gmail.com.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon has been counting birds at the Botanic Garden for over 40 years now. The National Audubon Society’s 117th Annual Christmas Bird Count is the country’s longest-running citizen science bird project.The data from every CBC helps guide conservation action locally and nationally. No previous experience is required, but binoculars are recommended. The group meets in the parking lot and then heads out into the Garden. Please be punctual should you wish to join the group. No registration required. 7 – 10 a.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Manhattan Beach holiday tree pickup

Set the holiday tree at the curb (near carts) by 7 a.m. for free pickup and recycling. Holiday trees must be no more than 7 feet long or cut into 7-foot sections. Remove lights, decorations, tinsel, ornaments, and metal stands. Flocked trees will be collected but cannot be recycled. To learn more about the recycling program visit manhattanbeach.wm.com/ or call Waste Management Customer Service at (310) 830-7100.

Tuesday, December 27

Manhattan, El Segundo Menorah lightings

The Jewish Community Center celebrates the season with Menorah lightings at 5 p.m. tonight at the El Segundo City Hall and again on Wednesday, December 28 at 4 p.m. at the Manhattan Village Mall.

Thursday, December 29

Join the Propagation Society for this hands-on restoration program. Learn how to prepare soil for planting, collect seeds, pot-up plants to larger containers, prune and grow native plants for restoration and fundraising events. Best for adults. Free. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For more information contact the Madrona Marsh Nature Center at (310) 782-3989.

Friday, December 30

Get your wishes in order

Join the Providence Institute for Human Caring for an informational session to complete your advance directive. It’s never too soon to have this conversation with your physician and your family. 10 – 11 a.m. 5315 Torrance Blvd, Suite B1, Torrance. Free. Providence.Org/InstituteforHumanCaring. (310) 543-3402.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.