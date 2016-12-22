El Segundo’s Candy Cane Lane (video)
El Segundo’s Candy Cane Lane, an annual display of holiday lights and community tradition. Candy Cane Lane consist of 26 houses on the 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue who come together to provide children of all ages a wonderful place to enjoy the holidays. This holiday tradition started in 1949. It is open to foot traffic only from 7-9pm daily from December 10th through the 23rd. The video was produced by Civic Couch in collaboration with the Easy Reader.
