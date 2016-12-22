Manhattan Beach Police ask help in package thief case
An alleged package thief was recently caught on a home video surveillance camera in the 700 block of 29th Street in Manhattan Beach. Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Navarrette at (310) 802-5125. The police department advises residents to have packages delivered to their work places or to track their packages so they know when the packages will arrive at their residences. The police also asked residents who see anything suspicious in their neighborhood, to call the Manhattan Beach Police Department dispatch at (310) 545-4566.
