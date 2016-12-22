Advertisement
 Added on December 22, 2016  Kevin Cody  

Manhattan Beach Police ask help in package thief case

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Suspected package thief captured on home security system video in Manhattan Beach.

An alleged package thief was recently caught on a home video surveillance camera in the 700 block of 29th Street in Manhattan Beach.  Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Navarrette at (310) 802-5125.  The police department advises residents to have packages delivered to their work places or to track their packages so they know when the packages will arrive at their residences.  The police also asked residents who see anything suspicious in their neighborhood, to call the Manhattan Beach Police Department dispatch at (310) 545-4566.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login