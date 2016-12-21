Legado Redondo lawsuit held, revised project to come

by David Mendez

The stalled plan to build a mixed-use residential and retail shopping center at South Redondo’s former Bristol Farms site appears to have forward momentum yet again.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Redondo Beach City Council announced that it had reached a settlement with the Legado Companies to halt a lawsuit filed against the City, allowing Legado to submit a revised project smaller than one previously approved by the Council.

“This is fine, and this will mean good things for the City,” Mayor Steve Aspel said.

The settlement, approved by council in a unanimous vote, sets a framework for halting the current Legado lawsuit.

According to City Attorney Michael Webb, Legado will file a 115 unit project, but the proposed commercial space would be reduced to 21,539 square feet. That would allow Legado to avoid a requirement for traffic mitigation measures set by the Council.

The agreement also allows the City to keep design-review approval for renovations on the Palos Verdes Inn, which shares the property.

Last June, City Council approved a 115 unit, 23,800 square foot version of the Legado Redondo project. The split decision came following a nearly eight-hour meeting that didn’t close until 2 a.m.

A major factor in the project’s approval was a caveat that traffic mitigations at Palos Verdes Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway be set in place before Legado would even begin to demolish the existing structures. Residents from both Redondo Beach and Torrance’s Hollywood Riviera have been opposed to the project on grounds that an “overly dense” development would further gum up traffic at an already-dense intersection.

Council members Laura Emdee and Jeff Ginsburg voted against the proposal, believing that a “split the baby” approach proposed by the City’s Planning Commission and adopted by Councilman Bill Brand would result in a lawsuit.

They were right. The decision didn’t sit well with Legado principals. “This is not an ideal outcome,” said Legado lawyer Michael Shonafelt.

In August, Legado filed a civil suit against the City, seeking court-ordered approval of their original 180 unit project, as well as attorney fees and “tens of millions of dollars” in damages.

Legado has been a thorn in the side to residents since plans were presented to the Planning Commission in March 2015; since then, the project shank from a 180 unit, 36,000 commercial square foot project. In November 2015, after months of continuation and missed deadlines, Legado forced the Commission’s hand in seeking approval of a 146 unit, 23,800 commercial square foot project that staff was not given time to properly review. The commission issued a denial, which Legado appealed to the City Council, leading — eventually — to June’s 115 unit approval and subsequent lawsuit.

Webb stressed that, though a deal is in place, it isn’t a rubber stamp for any project; should the revision not pass muster, it may still be denied by Council.

“In this agreement, Council retains all of its discretions,” Webb said.

“We’re pleased to see that they’re coming back with 115 units, but much beyond that, I can’t really tell you that any of us are jumping up and down for joy,” said Save the Riviera member Amy Josefek. “Reality-wise, we haven’t seen any actual plans…and as has been the case for almost three years, there’s never been one word with the hotel. We have no idea if it’ll be a lovely four-star place, or a Motel 6.”

Legado did not respond to a request for comment. ER

