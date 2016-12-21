New Year’s Eve 2016 at the Beach

Hermosa Beach

Lou Giovanetti and his Big Band on Pier Plaza

Lou Giovanetti and his Big Band help turn Hermosa Pier Plaza into the South Bay’s answer to Times Square. The East Coast disco ball drops at 9 p.m. But the real New Year’s Eve celebration will begin when the clock strikes midnight, California time. For more information call the Hermosa Chamber at (310) 376-0951.

Palmilla on the Plaza

Enjoy a four course pre-fix dinner, starting at 8 p.m. and finishing in plenty of time to celebrate with Lou Giovanetti and his Big Band on Pier Plaza. But be sure to stay for the desert — stuffed churros served with Tequila anejo. $100. For reservations call (310) 977-7939. 39 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

New Year’s Eve at Saint Rocke with Pine Mountain Logs

Following up on their crowd pleasing performance at playing this year’s Hermosa Beach Summer Concerts, the Pine Mountain Logs will close out the New Year at Saint Rocke with opening act Liz Gherna. Pine Mountain Log band members have recorded and toured with such acts as Don Henley, Phil Collins, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Jackson Browne. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. Details at saintrocke.com, as well as advance tickets and VIP seating information. (310) 372-0035.

Redondo Beach

Boogie on the Redondo Pier

The Boogie nightclub celebrates its first New Year’s Eve with a party featuring Hawaiian food from Cherrystones from 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 8 p.m. with L.A.-based comedians followed by the South Bay’s Local Band. After the champagne toast at midnight, DJ Kid Marco will close out with the latest music. 100 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach. (310) 372-8373. Tickets at Flavorus.com/theboogienye. Pre-sale $50 until Dec. 25.

Celebrate in the Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

New Year, new Shade Hotel Redondo Beach. $75 event package includes access to all three levels of the events building, DJ, dancing, entertainment, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. To book a dinner reservation at Sea Level Restaurant & Lounge, call (310) 921-8950. More at rb.shadehotel.com.

Berry Bly blast at The Portofino

Ring in 2017 with style and elegance, hosted by one of the South Bay’s most celebrated party producers. Two dance floors canvassed with good vibes, drops, beats, breaks and rhythms from some of Los Angeles’ hottest DJs. High quality sound & lighting, tarot readers and live performances from dancers and percussionists, and a New Year’s countdown. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Tickets and information at portofinonye.com or email: BerryBly@gmail.com.

BALEENkitchen at the Portofino Hotel & Marina

Chef Richard Crespin will prepare a lavish five-course dinner featuring Maguro sashimi, duck breast, grilled octopus, and profiteroles (French cream puffs). Music from 7 to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the BALEEN Lounge. 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Hotelportofino.com. (800) 468-4292.

Manhattan Beach

Moulin Rouge New Year’s Party at Shade Hotel

Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach is set to channel the Roaring Twenties at a Moulin Rouge-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration that features a live DJ, burlesque dancers, gaming tables, appetizers and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. From 8 p.m. 1221 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Tickets online at hipstub.com/e/shadehotel. For table service reservations call (310) 469-3466.

All that’s jazz, at Lido

The Tatiana Erse Jazz Duo performs through the early evening, followed by DJ “Tossing” serving up top 40 dance music. Seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. in the dining room and at 6 and 8 p.m. in the patio. For reservations call (510) 536-0730. 1550 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Surf in the New year at Sharks Cove

Shark’s Cove surf-themed evening features a three course dinner and dancing ’til midnight in downtown Manhattan Beach. $34.99. For reservations call (310)795-4358 or email CoveBooks@sharkeez.net. 309 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.