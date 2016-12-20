Spotlight on the Hill – An Affair to Remember Special Children’s League

The 20th year of the Special Children’s League benefit luncheon took off at the Palos Verdes Golf Club on November 18. Members joined forces with local artists and specialty vendors such as Lesal Custom Ceramics and Social Butterfly to raise monies for children with special needs. The Jacqueline Glass Family and Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe were amongst the benefit sponsors. League president Joyce Komatsu said, “Many of us here today know someone or have a loved one who has a special need — autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or another kind of disability. We have witnessed the remarkable abilities of these individuals especially, when they have the love and support of their family and community.” She went on to explain how each guest’s support enriches the lives of countless children, adults and families in need.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Susie Collins and Paula Boothe. Vicki and Gary Lindman, Susan Schuchert Brown and (front) Helen Schuchert. Jacqueline Glass and Joyce Komatsu. Lori Delgado, Sandy Fisler and Patt Severa. Margarete Preusser, Ron Cohen, Jennie Bergar and Amy Simon. Paula Petrotta, Sonia Pleasant and Simi Moezzi. Carolyn Tsai, Jill Weisinger, Kate Cameron and Christi Cameron. Tina Quinn, Kate Cocke and Joyce Komatsu. MaryBeth Kane, Patti Lynch and Sandy McElroy. Penny Valencia and Jill Gerbracht. Carri Bender, Stephanie Reisz, Ilene Eisenberg and Austin Claydon.

