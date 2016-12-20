Spotlight on the Hill – Peninsula Pirates Friends of the Library
Peninsula Pirates
Friends of the Library
Peninsula Friends of the Library summoned pirate clad guests to the beautiful ocean cliff home of the Jacqueline Glass Family. A colorful rainbow was seen on the ocean overhead and a pirate’s feast along with rum punch, Strand Brewing beers and a variety of wines were served on the tennis court for the hundreds of guests. The well event raised about $400,000 for support of a variety of library district programs including storytime for children and guest lecturers. Panjive performed festive Caribbean music throughout the evening.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
