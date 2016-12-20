Spotlight on the Hill – Festival of Fashion Torrance Memorial

Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years. He always got the wave of the day, facing into the bowl and coming off the bottom with a smooth turn into the top part of the curl with style and grace. But Don has been missing in the lineup since October 14 when he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor attached to his brain.…
Festival of Fashion
Torrance Memorial
High style fashions were on display at Torrance Memorial Foundation’s annual Festival of Fashions. Trendsetting co-chairs Nadine Bobit, Roxanne Mirhashemi, Linda Perry and Kelli Piken orchestrated a posh runway show and luncheon to benefit the Torrance Memorial Foundation. The show featured luxury pieces from Kevan Hall Designs and Edwards-Lowell Beverly Hills Furs. Guests were treated to the opportunity of purchasing select items at a tony boutique following the show. Their executive vice president, Laura Schenasi along with other volunteers provided an unforgettable afternoon just in time for the holidays.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
Sigrid Allman and Laura Schenasi.
Nadine Bobit, Linda Perry, Kelli Piken and Roxanne Mirhashemi.
Jackie Leimbach, Randy Dauchot, Allison Mayer and Kelly Spagnola.
Song Klein, Deena Ruth and Tracy Livian.
Christine and Chelsea Gaudenti and Judith and Caroline Gassner.
Debbie Uba and Cathy Siegel.
Cindy Tobis, Judy Leach, Cynthia Cohen (seated) and (standing), Lisa Nakkim, Craig Leach, Kathleen Krauthamer, Mary Rose Jeffrey and Terri Ozurovich-Kane.
Christy Abraham, Melissa Orr, Lori Richard and Ann Zimmerman (seated) and (standing) Marion Ruth, Judith Gassner, Vicky Mar, Paula Thomas, Margaret Waite, Wendy Klarik, Harriet Baillis-Sustarsic.
Sandy Cobb, Carolyn Snyder and Judy Jones.
Sally Eberhard, Bev George, Carolyn Snyder and Laura Schenasi.
Pam Woo, Karen Chuang, Sharon Coors, Cathy Oda, Tammi Wong and Debbie Uba.
