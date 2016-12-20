Advertisement
Spotlight on the Hill – Festival of Fashion Torrance Memorial

Festival of Fashion
Torrance Memorial
High style fashions were on display at Torrance Memorial Foundation’s annual Festival of Fashions. Trendsetting co-chairs Nadine Bobit, Roxanne Mirhashemi, Linda Perry and Kelli Piken orchestrated a posh runway show and luncheon to benefit the Torrance Memorial Foundation. The show featured luxury pieces from Kevan Hall Designs and Edwards-Lowell Beverly Hills Furs. Guests were treated to the opportunity of purchasing select items at a tony boutique following the show. Their executive vice president, Laura Schenasi along with other volunteers provided an unforgettable afternoon just in time for the holidays.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

by Judy Rae

