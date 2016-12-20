Spotlight on the Hill – Peninsula Seniors Annual Fall Fashion Show
Peninsula Seniors
Annual Fall Fashion Show
The Ninth Annual Fall Fashion Show fundraiser and luncheon took off at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Torrance on October 14th. The latest fashions were provided by CJ’s Fashions and Stein Mart. Other generous donations were made by local businesses including Terranea Resort, Malaga Bank and Trader Joe’s. The festive silent auction items included The City of Rancho Palos Verdes’ donation of a “Ride with the Mayor” in their upcoming December parade and the City of Los Angeles donated a Fireboat Cruise, Firehouse Tour and a lunch at the San Pedro Station #112. Master of Ceremonies and Executive Director Margie Beierschmitt told guests the Peninsula Seniors purpose is to offer activities and services that enrich the lives of senior adults living in Palos Verdes and its surrounding communities. To find out more visit www.pvseniors.org or call a volunteer at (310) 373-3003.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
