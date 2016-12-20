Advertisement
Singer/songwriter John Brown releases “Christmas at the Beach”

John Brown recently released a new single celebrating “Christmas at the Beach.” The song is available on Apple Music and CDBaby.

For many years, John Brown and his band led the holiday sing-a-longs at the Manhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks Show. This year the popular singer/songwriter continues his contributions to local holiday music with a newly released song celebrating “Christmas at the Beach.” The single, which is available on Apple Music and CD Baby hints at McCartney-ish inflections and Ben Harper rhythms. But Brown’s voice and lyrics are pure South Bay — “Good waves and longboards shinin’/Good friends and bicycle ridin.’”

