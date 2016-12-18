Menorah lighting highlights annual Hermosa Beach Chanukah celebration
The Jewish Community Center hosted its Third Annual Chanukah Celebration on the Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza Sunday afternoon. The children’s choir sang traditional Chanukah songs, backed by the internationally acclaimed Alter Jazz Ensemble from Australia. The band, featuring Noam Sendor on vocals and Adam Starr on guitar, blends jazz with traditional Jewish melodies. The Redondo Union and Mira Costa high school bands also performed. The afternoon culiminated with the lighting of the Menorah. The community will celebrate another Menorah lighting on Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. at the El Segundo City Hall and again on Wednesday, December 28 at 4 p.m. at the Manhattan Village Mall. The annual Chanukah on Ice will be held Saturday, December 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Toyota Ice Rink in El Segundo. For more information visit JCCMB.com.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
