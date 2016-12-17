Advertisement
 Added on December 17, 2016  Mark McDermott

Manhattan Beach police seek help identifying elderly man

Police are trying to identify this man, who was found on Artesia Boulevard.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking assisting in identifying an elderly gentleman who was found walking on Artesia Boulevard. Contact MBPD at 310 802-5140.

by Mark McDermott

