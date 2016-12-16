Crowded city council race in Manhattan Beach
Crowded Council Race
At least eight people have filed papers to seek three open seats on the Manhattan Beach City Council, according to the Manhattan Beach City Clerk’s office.
Mayor Tony D’Errico and Councilmember Mark Burton filed. The third seat is currently held by Councilmember Wayne Powell, who will be forced out by term limits. The remaining candidates all have history or experience in local politics, some extensive.
Former councilmember Steve Napolitano, who recently emerged from a tough race for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and spent more than a decade working for recently departed Supervisor Don Knabe, is the highest profile name in the race. Also in the mix is former councilmember Richard Montgomery, who served on the council from 2005 to 2013. Other civil servants in the running include city planning commissioners Nancy Hersman and Chris Conaway. Joining them are Joseph Ungoco, a realtor who has been actively involved in the Manhattan Beach Residents Association; and Diane Barkelew Wallace, a retired educator who previously sought a local assembly seat.
