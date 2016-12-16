Hermosa Beach Police Beat
Washing machine burglary
A commercial washing machine was damaged late last month when unknown suspects broke into a North Hermosa apartment complex and took quarters from the coin dispenser.
The break-in occurred sometime 4 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 p.m. Nov. 30 at a building at 110 34th St., police said. The units commercial washing machine was smashed, and an unknown amount of loose change was taken.
It was not immediately clear how the thief obtained entrance to the complex.
Tools stolen
A set of tools was stolen from the parking garage of an apartment complex in downtown Hermosa earlier this month, police said.
The tools were taken about 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 1, police said. The theft occurred at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Hermosa Avenue.
The complex was under construction at the time of the theft. A witness observed someone taking the tools, but believed that the suspect was part of a construction crew.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login