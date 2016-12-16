About Town in Hermosa Beach

Fire services meeting

Hermosa will host a study session this Monday to provide information about possible options for the future of fire services delivery in the city.

Hermosa is among the smallest cities in the state to maintain its own department. In recent years, staffing shortages have forcing employees to cancel vacations and work significant amounts of overtime, straining the department’s capacity. In response, the city has settled on two possible options: devote increased funds to expand the department, or contract with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Under either option, a fire station will remain in the city.

Hermosa has hired consultants Citygate Associates, which previously analyzed fire services delivery in several other California cities, to analyze the options. Monday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, and will go over the Citygate analysis, as well as provide an update on the city’s contract negotiations with the county department, and feature a discussion of ambulance services.

The City Council is expected to make a final decision on the issue in January.

Menorah Lighting

A community menorah lighting will take place this Sunday on Pier Plaza.

The third annual Channukah celebration will begin at 3 p.m. and feature performances from the marching bands of Mira Costa and Redondo Union high schools, as well as Australia’s Alter Ensemble. Traditional Channukah food, including latkes, will be available.

