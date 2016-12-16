Ski instructor, skateboarder Baltimore dies following ski accident

Ski instructor and skateboarder Dennis Baltimore, 35, formerly of Hermosa Beach, died Sunday, December 11, in a skiing accident shortly after completing a ski instructor training session at the Northstar California ski resort, north of Lake Tahoe. He was skiing down a beginner’s slope on his way to his locker when a snowboarder lost control and ran into him, Baltimore’s girlfriend Jillian Torrez told the “Reno Gazette Journal.”

In effort to avoid the snowboarder, Baltimore veered off the course and into a creek, hitting a rock, Placer County Sheriff Sgt. Mike Hunt told the “Gazette.”

Baltimore worked as a ski instructor at Northstar and a Ropes Course instructor at Heavenly Ski Resort. He moved from Hermosa Beach to the Tahoe area five years ago and was living in Incline Village, Nevada with Torrez and their six month old daughter Zoe.

“When he lived in Hermosa, he was a pro level skateboarder who was a regular at the Hermosa skatepark, where he helped all of us learn to skate” Hermosa resident James Ryan said.

Baltimore was born in Tarzana, the only son of Mary Baltimore and Dale Carley. He leaves behind his daughter Zoe, his girlfriend Jillian, his mother Mary, and his father Dale. He also leaves behind a brotherhood of friends in both the South Bay and Lake Tahoe areas.

A paddleout and scattering of his ashes will be held in Hermosa on a date to be announced. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Community Church of Incline Village on a date also to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a fund for his daughter at GoFundMe.com. ER

