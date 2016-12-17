Spotlight on the Hill – League of Women Voters
League of Women Voters
Honor elected officials
The League of Women Voters of the Palos Verdes Peninsula along with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce recently honored elected officials at the Point Vicente Interpretive Center. The president of the Palos Verdes Library District, Kingston Wong was present along with the president and CEO of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Eileen Hupp. This nonpartisan political organization influences public policy through education and advocacy. Representing all four cities on the peninsula, their history is rooted in the movement that secured the right to vote for women. Learn more by visiting their website at www.lwvpalosverdes.org.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
