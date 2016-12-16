Advertisement
 Added on December 16, 2016  Judy Rae

Spotlight on the Hill – McCaw art exhibition

McCaw art exhibition

Dan, John and Danny McCaw

The McCaw father and sons holiday exhibition drew a standing room only crowd to their Old Town Torrance gallery.  Rapidly appearing red dots on the paintings revealed the high level of appreciation. “The MCCAW objective is to examine and direct a fresh approach to contemporary issues such as the relationship between art and reality, memory and fantasy, symbols and anthropology…within the walls of a static environment,”the evening’s program noted. For more information about the artists visit McCawContemporary.com.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

