Spotlight on the Hill – McCaw art exhibition

Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years. He always got the wave of the day, facing into the bowl and coming off the bottom with a smooth turn into the top part of the curl with style and grace. But Don has been missing in the lineup since October 14 when he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor attached to his brain.…
Conditions ideal for aerial acrobatics opened the South Bay Boardriders Club’s sixth contest season at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach on Saturday. Former pro surfer Warren Kushner and current pro Dane Zane made made the best of the shoulder- to head-high waves and glassy, offshore conditions.…
The McCaw father and sons holiday exhibition drew a standing room only crowd to their Old Town Torrance gallery. Rapidly appearing red dots on the paintings revealed the high level of appreciation. “The MCCAW objective is to examine and direct a fresh approach to contemporary issues such as the relationship between art and reality, memory and fantasy, symbols and anthropology…within the walls of a static environment,”the evening’s program noted. For more information about the artists visit McCawContemporary.com.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
Danny McCaw, Dan McCaw and John McCaw.
Steve Mirich, Margaret Missman and Tim Vaughan.
Bernard Fallon, Rodolfo Rivademar and Dan Dempster.
Tom Redfield and Eric Merrell.
Troy Donaldson, John McCaw, Barrie Donaldson and Lisa McCaw.
Mike Rausch and Tricia Alexander.
Steve Oliphant and Jessie Dong.
Joe Gray, Greg and Patti Cortesi.
Danny McCaw, Mohamed Mohsen, Dan McCaw and John McCaw.
John and Amy Humphrey, Tina and Rory Schneider.
Bill Robles, Nora Koerber and Jay Binkley.
Mike and Tiffany Kent and Patrick Webber.
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login