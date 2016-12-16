Spotlight on the Hill – LA BioMed Celebrates
LA BioMed Celebrates
Accomplishments of Legends
In a grand style at the Torrance Marriott, LA BioMed honored three of their outstanding physician-researchers before a distinguished crowd of philanthropists, fellow physicians and government officials with dinner and a live musical trio. Drs. Sherwin J. Isenberg, Nora C.J. Sun and Ronald S. Swerdloff are credited with solving the many healthcare challenges faced by ours and other communities around the globe, said LA BioMed president and CEO David I. Meyer, PhD. LA BioMed is affiliated with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and works in collaboration with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The biomedical research organization is funded by NIH grants, non-profit foundations, industry and teaching contracts/royalties and through private donors. To find out more about the “Legend’s” individual accomplishments visit www.labiomed.org.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
You must be logged in to post a comment Login