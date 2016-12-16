Advertisement
 Added on December 16, 2016  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the Hill – LA BioMed Celebrates

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

LA BioMed Celebrates

Accomplishments of Legends

In a grand style at the Torrance Marriott, LA BioMed honored three of their outstanding physician-researchers before a distinguished crowd of philanthropists, fellow physicians and government officials with dinner and a live musical trio. Drs. Sherwin J. Isenberg, Nora C.J. Sun and Ronald S. Swerdloff are credited with solving the many healthcare challenges faced by ours and other communities around the globe, said LA BioMed president and CEO David I. Meyer, PhD. LA BioMed is affiliated with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and works in collaboration with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The biomedical research organization is funded by NIH grants, non-profit foundations, industry and teaching contracts/royalties and through private donors. To find out more about the “Legend’s” individual accomplishments visit www.labiomed.org.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login