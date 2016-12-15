Advertisement
 Added on December 15, 2016  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the Hill – Doctors and Donors Celebrate

Doctors and Donors Celebrate

New Mother/Baby Unit

Physicians and donors celebrated the opening of Torrance Memorial’s newly renovated Mother and Baby Postpartum Unit on October 13. Torrance Memorial’s Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance (YPPA) presented a $15,000 donation. The food and beverage for the event were sponsored by PDM LLP. The new all-private patient rooms are 33 percent larger, providing more space for moms to “room in” with their new babies to facilitate bonding. The unit’s opening is phase one of a $33 million renovation. Once completed the North Wing will also feature new Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

