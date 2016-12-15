Spotlight on the Hill – Doctors and Donors Celebrate

Doctors and Donors Celebrate

New Mother/Baby Unit

Physicians and donors celebrated the opening of Torrance Memorial’s newly renovated Mother and Baby Postpartum Unit on October 13. Torrance Memorial’s Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance (YPPA) presented a $15,000 donation. The food and beverage for the event were sponsored by PDM LLP. The new all-private patient rooms are 33 percent larger, providing more space for moms to “room in” with their new babies to facilitate bonding. The unit’s opening is phase one of a $33 million renovation. Once completed the North Wing will also feature new Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

Shibani Patel M.D., Mary Wright R.N., Jerry Schwartz M.D., Leazel Rojas R.N., and Elliott Sumi M.D. Laura Schenasi, Melanie Friedlander M.D. and Sigrid Allman. Beth Lowerison R.N., Alex Shen M.D., Leah Romine R.N., Nadine Bobit, Nick Arquette, Jamie McKinnell M.D., Heidi Hoffman M.D., Clay Zachry, Mary Wright, R.N., Song Klein, Stanley Chang R.N. and Barb LeQuire R.N. Marina Pelzl R.N. leads tour of new unit. Judy Gassner, Song Klein and Pam Crane. Mary Wright R.N., Richard Krauthamer M.D and Kathleen Krauthamer M.D. Cheri Davis, Nadine Bobit, Eric Haynes, Stephanie Bezner and Marina Pelzl R.N. Stanley Chang M.D., Melanie Friedlander M.D. and Jamie McKinnell M.D. Leah Romine R.N., Beth Lowerison R.N., Leazel Rojas R.N. and Mary Wright R.N.

