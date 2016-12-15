Spotlight on the Hill – Torrance Memorial Foundation

Torrance Memorial Foundation

33rd Annual Holiday Festival

The Torrance Memorial foundation raised $1.5 million through their holiday events, leading with events under the big white tent. “The magic that surrounds Torrance Memorial Medical Center with the raising of the big white tent announces the arrival of the holidays…” said Holiday Festival Co-Chair Bev George. For 33 years, this holiday tradition has been transforming a plain parking lot into a chic philanthropic spectacle decorated with Christmas trees, wreaths, snowflake ceiling lights and lush centerpieces. The crowd was decked out in gowns and sequins and the band played disco and motown. This year’s party raised funds for the north patient tower transformation and for the hospital’s many other programs. The live auction included a party for 50 guests at the new Redondo Beach Shade Hotel and a stay at a breathtaking 4 bedroom oceanfront villa in Oahu’s Turtle Bay. A new 2017 Lexus RX 350 was raffled off, generously donated by Toyota Motor Sales, USA. The gourmet cuisine was provided by Food Fetish and festival benefactors included Billee and John Gogian as well as Donald and Priscilla Hunt. Over 10,000 volunteer hours helped to make this annual gala the magical night that it was.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Craig and Judy Leach, Nicholas Silvino M.D., Chris and Kelly Rogers. Eric Mellor, Anna Mellor M.D., Donna LaMorit, Harv and Ruth Daniels. Hicham Siouty M.D. and Roya Siouty. Richard and Melanie Lundquist. Steve and Teri Milam, Alida and Steve Calvillo. Bill Spenler M.D., Aileen Takahashi, Roxanne Mirhashemi and Ramin Mirhashemi M.D. Jack Sun M.D. and Lan Sun. Judith Gassner, Jonathan and Sun Beutler. Syed Jilani M.D., Thomas Lowe M.D., Melody Lowe, David Chan M.D., Suzy Moy-Chan, Sharon Horodner, and Andrew Horodner M.D. (Photo by Wally Skalij). Judith Gassner and Caroline Gassner. Wendy Klarik, Harriet Sustarsic and Ann Zimmerman. Keri Zickuhr M.D. and Sara Zickuhr. Ann and David Buxton. Kimberly and Ron Compton. Elizabeth Hood and Mitch Koch. Christy Abraham, Margaret and David Waite and Ann Zimmerman. Steve and Mary Morikawa. Gerald and Patricia Turpanjian, Lori and Jack Muncherian (Photo by Tim Branning).

