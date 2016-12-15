Spotlight on the Hill – Asia America Symphony Guild
Asia America Symphony Guild
Maestro David Benoit
The Asia America Symphony Guild held its annual holiday benefit at the scenic home of Carolyn and Julian Elliott. The fundraiser benefited the AASA Concerts and youth programs and included vendor boutiques, baked goods and a stunning performance by young musicians playing wind and string instruments. The youth symphony provides learning and performing opportunities to young people, primarily in high school. Music director David Benoit surprised guests by attending in between his holiday season schedules of performances. Benoit has released over 25 albums since 1980 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for his piano and composition work. The new AASA season begins Feb. 16 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The Asia America Youth Symphony will perform with the Korean Dream Orchestra presented by D.K. Kim. For additional information visit aasymphony.org or AASymphony.org.
Photos by Marlene Okada
You must be logged in to post a comment Login