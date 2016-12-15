Spotlight on the Hill – Asia America Symphony Guild

The Asia America Symphony Guild held its annual holiday benefit at the scenic home of Carolyn and Julian Elliott. The fundraiser benefited the AASA Concerts and youth programs and included vendor boutiques, baked goods and a stunning performance by young musicians playing wind and string instruments. The youth symphony provides learning and performing opportunities to young people, primarily in high school. Music director David Benoit surprised guests by attending in between his holiday season schedules of performances. Benoit has released over 25 albums since 1980 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for his piano and composition work. The new AASA season begins Feb. 16 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The Asia America Youth Symphony will perform with the Korean Dream Orchestra presented by D.K. Kim. For additional information visit aasymphony.org or AASymphony.org.

Photos by Marlene Okada

Marlene Okada, David Benoit and Karen Bronson. David Benoit Kai Nakkim, Robert Wakefield-Carl, Kathleen Moran, Woodwind Trio and Darryl Tanikawa. Darryl Tanikawa, Marlene Okada, Gloria Mata, Carolyn Elliott, Chris Naito and Val Noguchi. The AAYS String Quartet Kaori Shimizu and Marcus Chang violins, David Nagoshi viola, Jamie Chung cello and (back) executive director Darryl Tanikawa. Keiko Kita, Marlene Okada, Kei Benoit, Mariko Abdulian and Yuka Amakasu. Kathy Yoshihara with ceramic Kokeshi Dolls. AAYS Wind Trio Robert Wakefield Jr. oboe, Kai Nakkim clarinet, Kathleen Moran bassoon and (back) executive director Darryl Tanikawa. Renko Watanabe of Renko Original Fashions. Lisa Nakkim of Nozomi Project from 2011 Japan Tsunami shows jewelry made from broken pottery. Charity Boutique announcement.

