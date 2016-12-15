Redondo eyes Bay, CIF girls water polo championships

by Randy Angel

While the girls water polo program continues to improve at Redondo, the Sea Hawks expect to reach another level, building on the success enjoyed last season when they finished second in the Bay League and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Redondo began the 2016-17 campaign in convincing fashion defeating Santa Monica 10-4 and Culver City 13-2 before defeating El Segundo 10-3 Wednesday afternoon.

Redondo is ranked No. 1 in the first CIF-Southern Section Division 3 poll and will get its first test against out-of-area competition when the Sea Hawks play in the 20-team Ayala Tournament this weekend.

Redondo opens with a game against Chino Hills at 3 p.m. Friday followed directly by a contest against La Quinta at 4:40 p.m. Tournament action continues Saturday.

“I am really excited for our team this season,” Redondo coach Shelby Haroldson said. “With a good run last season we are definitely looking to continue that this year. We have a lot of incoming girls with talent and experience and they seem to be mixing very well with our veteran varsity players. These girls are definitely gearing up for a highly competitive season.”

Redondo players to watch this season will be Madeline McCaw, Sophie Maguy, Katelin Harris, Julia Janov and Katherine Wrightsman.

Defending Bay League champion Mira Costa is in the midst of a demanding non-league schedule that Mustang head coach Jon Reichardt hopes will prepare his team for a run at league and CIF titles.

Mira Costa entered the week with a 4-4 record with all of its losses coming at the hands of teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective divisions.

Mira Costa is ranked No. 9 in CIF-SS Division 2 and is coming off a 4-3 victory against visiting Arroyo Grande, last year’s runner-up in Division 3 and currently ranked No. 10 in Division 2.

“We will have a good mixture of experience and newcomers,” Reichardt said. “We have five freshmen on varsity this year and some great returners. It’s a good group that works hard, but it’s going to be a tough year since we moved up to Division 2. All the other Bay League teams are in lower divisions. The Bay League is tough again this year and I believe that Redondo will be the team to beat.”

Also in the running for the Bay League title will be Peninsula and Palos Verdes who are ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, in Division 4.

