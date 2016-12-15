Redondo girls soccer team in hunt for South Holiday Tourney title

by Randy Angel

Seasoned veterans have helped Redondo’s girls soccer team get off to a fast start this season that includes a spot in the Championship bracket at the 37th annual South Holiday Tournament.

The Sea Hawks did not allow a goal while winning their pool in the South tournament defeating Lawndale 8-0 and South East 5-0.

Redondo will take on visiting San Pedro Thursday at 3 p.m. in a non-league contest before resuming tournament action Saturday with an 11 a.m. game against Simi Valley. The winner will face the El Segundo-North Torrance victor in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.

Final games are scheduled for Monday at South Torrance High School concluding with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Redondo entered the week with a 3-1 record, it’s only blemish coming with a 2-1 non-league loss against South Torrance.

Redondo head coach Shelly Marsden has high hopes for this year’s squad

“We have an amazing group of seniors who have competed together for many seasons and are bonded on and off the field,” Marsden said. “Our captains, seniors Madi Kennel and Callie Hokanson and junior Jesse Loren, lead the team with work ethic and kindness.”

Falling just short of the Bay League title last season and losing a heartbreaking 2-1 game to Hart in the second round of the CIF playoffs has made the Sea Hawks hungry for a championship.

“To break through this season we need to score more on the chances we create,” Marsden said. “We also need our young back line including freshmen Celine Gehrig and Sydney Bloch and sophomore goalkeeper Eden Millan to play with the confidence that matches their ability.”

Along with center midfielders Northwestern-bound Kennel and Hokanson (last year’s scoring leader), University of San Francisco commit Ashley Humphrey brings speed to the wide position after being named the Bay League’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

Junior Jesse Loren and senior Clarke Brown are both returning first-team All Bay League selections with athleticism and experience.

“How much team chemistry we can create in the next month, as well as staying injury free, will be the deciding factors of our success this season as there is truly enough here to create problems for our competition,” Marsden added.

Despite missing numerous players who were fulfilling obligations to their club teams, Mira Costa (5-1-1) is off to strong start this season. The Mustangs edged South 1-0 on Wednesday and continues action in the South Tournament on Saturday.

Mira Costa will play in the consolation bracket after losing to North Torrance 1-0 following a 6-0 victory over Hawthorne in the first game of pool play.

The Mustangs play Torrance at 12:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to take of the winner of the South East-Notre Dame game at 3:30 p.m. The 9th-place game will be held at 1:30 p.m on Monday.

“I am feeling very confident about our team,” said Mira Costa head coach Patty Perkinson. “We will have a lot of veteran players back including Delaney Whittet, Whitney Davis, Emmie Farber, Emelie Flaig , Genevieve Watkins, Allison Roth and Olivia Vega. Also returning after making the National Women’s 18-under team is Viviana Villacorta. I see great things happening from Costa soccer this season.”

For brackets and game times of the South Holiday tournament, visit southhighsoccer.com.

