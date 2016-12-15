South Bay Community Calendar 12-15-16

Until they sell out

Fresh cut holiday trees

The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club mans the lot at the corner of Pier and Pacific Coast Hwy., Premium trees, garlands, wreaths and mistletoe. Benefit the many local charities the club sponsors. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but only until they sell out.

Through Saturday, December 24

Santa’s Surf Hut, Manhattan Village

Santa listens to children’s wishes and poses for family photos at Santa’s Surf Hut, inside the center, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (break times 1 to 2 and 5 to 6 p.m.) and on Sundays from 11a.m. to 6 p.m (break times 2 to 3 p.m.).

Santa at Del Amo Fashion Center

Santa will listen to children’s wishes and pose for family photos Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hawthorne Boulevard at Carson Street.

Santa at South Bay Galleria

Santa listens to children’s wishes and poses for family photos through December 24. 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. Free. For more information call (310) 371-7546 or visit southbaygalleria.com

Through Thursday, December 15

Santa tours Manhattan Beach

Santa tours Manhattan Beach, stopping on each block for photos and to listen to children’s wishes. Mondays through Fridays. Santa will visit a different neighborhood each evening, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Visits with Santa are free, thanks to support from Manhattan Kiwanis, Kinecta Federal, the Manhattan Beach Police Department and Volunteer Police Auxiliary. To see Santa’s route, visit manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/routes/.

Or follow Santa in real time by visiting manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/santa-tracker/

Weekdays, through December 16

Santa tours Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach police and fire will escort Santa through Redondo Beach each weekday evening, stopping on each block to listen to children’s holiday wishes. For Santa’s route and date information see below, or visit Redondo.org

Through January 8

LA Kings Holiday

Ice Rink in Redondo

The LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink in King Harbor will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Beginning December 19 and continuing through January 8 the hours will be Monday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information visit RedondoBeachLaKingHolidayIce.com

Thursday, December 15

Peter Pan comes to life

Peter and the Starcatcher, written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, comes to the Torrance Theatre in historic downtown Torrance. Performances run through December 18. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., plus a special Thursday night performance on December 15 at 8 p.m. 1316 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance. Tickets available online at TorranceTheatreCompany.com or by calling (424) 243-6882.

Friday, December 16

Shabbat services

Enjoy a spiritual and meaningful Friday night service at Congregation Tikvat Jacob. The “Beach Conservative” Jewish community welcomes everyone. Free. Every Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 until December 30. Congregation Tikvat Jacob, 1829 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach. Ctjmb.org.

Saturday, December 17

Toy wrapping party

The 24th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive holds its wrapping party at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, from 11 a.m. ‘til the gifts are all wrapped. Toys may be dropped off at the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach fire stations and Bank of America, 1419 Highland Avenue. For more information call San Edgerton at (310) 937-2066 or Richard Montgomery at (310) 780-3577.

Beach Winter Wonderland

Frosty the Snowman, and Olaf (yes, a real snowmen, not a sandman) plus sledding, arts and crafts on the Beach at the Dockweiler Youth Center. 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey. For more information call (310) 726-4128.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

December 17,18,19

Miracle Musical

Journey of Faith Church brings its popular “A Christmas Journey” miracle musical back to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets available at the door one hour before show time. Saturday and Sunday 4 and 7 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information, visit JourneyOfFaith.com.

Saturday, December 17

Rock’ with the Big C

Screening of N.E.D. (No Evidence of Disease), a documentary featuring six GYN cancer surgeons who take on the Big C with Rock ‘n’ Roll. Their patients become the band’s most ardent fans. Below the belt cancers and a below the radar cause are spotlighted in this humorous, and inspiring film. A Q & A session follows the screening. Noon. Bayside Ballroom, Portofino Hotel, 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Tickets $20 advance purchase at: nedthemoviesocal.eventbrite.com. More information about Merina Healing Arts is online at merinahealingarts.org and nedthemovie.com.

Manhattan historical society meeting

The Manhattan Beach Historical Society general meeting is at 11 a.m. in the Beach Cottage at Polliwog Park, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. ManhattanBeachHistorical.org.

Recycled holiday book gifts

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library used books make great holiday gifts. Dictionaries, large format (“coffee table”) art and photography books, travel guides, cookbooks, gardening guides, do-it-yourself manuals on all kinds of home projects and more. 9 a.m. – noon. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Check out the website for future sales at hbfol.org or call the Hermosa Beach Library at (310) 379-8475.

Gyotaku ocean in Art

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s holiday workshop teaches participants Gyotaku, the ancient art of Japanese fish printing. The lab will double as an artist’s studio where beginners and experienced fish printers can create one of a kind holiday gifts. Participants may bring: T-shirts, aprons, towels, pillowcases, and specialty papers to print on. Pre-registration required. For reservations, further information, or to receive a calendar of events call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Sunday, December 18

Menorah on the Plaza

Jewish Community Center 3rd Annual Menorah Lighting on Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza. 3 p.m. Music by the Redondo Union High Marching Band and the Mira Costa Orchestra, as well as the Australian “The Alter Jazz Ensemble.” Traditional Chanukah foods, including delicious hot latkes will be served.

Hanukkah at The Point

Congregation Tikvat Jacob Beth Torah hosts a Hanukkah celebration at The Point in El Segundo from 3 to 4 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Rosecrans and Sepulveda boulevards, El Segundo.

Woman’s holiday concert

The South Bay Women’s Chorus Holiday Concert is at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 361 Richmond Street, El Segundo. Dessert reception immediately following concert. Free.

