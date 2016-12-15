Comic Bug’s ‘Secret Anthology’ fosters new generation of artists

by David Mendez

The shelves of The Comic Bug, on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, are regularly stocked with the names of great comic writers and artists, from titans Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to modern-day standard bearers such as Grant Morrison, Warren Ellis and Brian K. Vaughan.

Now the Comic Bug’s own roster of creators have their names on shelves alongside those greats.

Last month, the Secret Anthology — a collection of stories that are more than they appear on the surface — was published and released by the comic shop and its owners, Mike Wellman and Jun Goeku, as part of the Comic Bug’s desire to help foster the next generation of comics writers and artists.

“It’s been an evolution that’s been happening here since we started the shop in 2004,” Wellman said. The shop has long hosted monthly meetings for aspiring creators, and Wellman would regularly bring in comics professionals, such as “Hellboy” creator and Manhattan Beach resident Mike Mignola. The idea, he said, is to bring a pro’s lessons to a space where art schools don’t offer support.

“There really isn’t a lot of academic support for comic books,” said mononymous comic book creator Mom, who requested to keep her civilian identity secret. “It’s like being a rock musician versus a classical musician…to find a community that’s willing to support you and feed you information, it’s important.”

A South Bay native, Mom met John Ercek, a founder of the Sketchy Bug group, and a professional colorist who has worked with major publishing houses such as Marvel and DC.

“The big problem with the comics industry today is that everyone works out of their bedrooms, and no one gets to see each other,” Ercek said. The Sketchy Bugs simulate the tight-knit “bullpen” environment of the early days of comic publishing as a way for artists and writers to learn from each other faster. “Mike and Jun have always been supportive to creators…when we started, there were just six of us, and it grew from there.”

Within a year, the Los Angeles Women’s Comics Creator League — the Lady Bugs, for short — were founded to give women a safe, nurturing space to discuss and work on their projects.

That group has already given a platform to creators such as Christine Hipp, who drives 90 minutes each way for weekly Lady Bugs meetings. Hipp has been a driving force behind the upcoming “MANthology,” which seeks to turn common, male-centered storytelling tropes on their head.

Wellman admits that the anthologies aren’t a moneymaker for the Comic Bug, but for those, profit isn’t the point.

“We don’t do it to make money; it’s to water the seeds of the community,” Wellman said. “It gives the creators a light at the end of the tunnel, so they’re not just drawing into the void. It gives them a sense of pride, something to show their families and at conventions, so even if we lose a few hundred dollars every time we go to press, it’s worth it.” ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.