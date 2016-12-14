South Bay arts calendar for Dec. 15 – 21

Thursday, December 15

The next Fleming or Domingo?

“Opera du Jour” is an annual opera workshop that highlights the work of vocal students at El Camino College, and it takes place at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Kevin Blickfeldt directs. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, December 16

When St. Nick was young

The “Annual Christmas Festival” features classic Christmas comedies plus the silent “Scrooge” (1922) at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Sit back while Bill Field fires up the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and goes to work. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Bundle up and listen

The North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble presents its “Winter Concert” at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $10; $5. A performance of instrumental music, with youth symphony and chamber orchestras. (310) 720-7624.

Pixie in Paris

“Amélie, A New Musical,” based on the Oscar-nominated film, opens at 8 p.m. in the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown Los Angeles at the Music Center. Through Jan. 15. Tickets, $25 to $125. Call (213) 972-4400 or go to CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Saturday, December 17

In the Kingdom of Sweets

South Bay Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. More than 100 dancers take to the stage to perform Charles Maple’s choreography to Tchaikovsky’s original score. Tickets, $34 adults and $24 children under 12. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerforthearts.org.

Jazz and blues

Singer-songwriter, guitarist and harmonica player, Preston Smith performs at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Smith has performed with Bonnie Raitt and Jerry Lee Lewis and is the proud winner of the Ventura County Blues Award. Free. (310) 524-2728 or go to eslib.org.

The big man’s in town

“Breakfast and a Visit with Santa” takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Entertainment includes Jim Gamble and his puppets, music by DJ Ozzie, along with cookie decorating and a chance to be photographed with Santa. Reservations required and tickets are $20. Stop by the Registration Office at the West Annex of City Hall or call (310) 618-2720.

Christmas in a nutshell

Palos Verdes Ballet is back for its 36th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker,” with performances on Saturday at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday at 1 and 5 p.m., in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Guest artist Priit Kripson is from the Royal Ballet of Flanders; he’ll portray Dr. Drosselmeier. May Kawashima and Samantha Liu portray the Sugar Plum Fairy. Uta Graf-Apostol directs. Tickets, $35 adults and $25 children. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

And one more for the road…

“The Nutcracker” is being presented by Dance West Studio / Metropolitan Ballet Company at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Again, we can relive the classic story of Clara and Fritz as they dream of a land of magic. Tickets, $19.50; $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or for more information contact michaeljohnmelton@gmail.com.

Recycling never stops

“Recycled,” featuring work by Valya, focuses on the idea of “being recycled,” and it draws inspiration from the notion that the Universe continuously recycles cosmic dust. The exhibition opens with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Branch Gallery, 1031 Manchester Ave., Inglewood. Through Jan. 19. To learn more about the artist, go to valyaart.com, and for the show thebranchgallery.com. ER

