 Added on December 13, 2016  Kevin Cody   ,

Tradition out with the reindeer at Hermosa Beach Sandman Snowman contest

“Sledding the berm” by Lara, Tyler and Tristan Shea won the Most Traditional award at the Hermosa Beach Sand Snowman Contest. Photo by Beverly Baird

Tradition went out with the reindeer at the Hermosa Beach Sand Snowman contest on Saturday at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Instead of Frosty, this year’s snow sandmen were inspired by movie characters and life at the beach. The contest is hosted each year by the Community Resources department. Parks and rec commissioners serve as judges.

Most Unique: “Merry Sithmas” by the Griffing Family


Best Dressed: “Snow Clause” by Emily and Christina.

 

 

Most Traditional: “Sledding the berm” by Lara, Tyler and Tristan Shea.

Hermosa favorite: “Hermosa Christmas” by the Blood family.

Funniest: “The Penguins.”

Photo by Bella Griffin.

 

Parks and Rec judges Jani Lange, Maureen Ferguson Lewis, Jessica Guheen and Isabel Rodriguez.

Hermosa Beach Comunity Resources staff.

 

 

 

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

