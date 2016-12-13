Added on December 13, 2016 Kevin Cody Hermosa Beach , newsletter
Tradition out with the reindeer at Hermosa Beach Sandman Snowman contest
Tradition went out with the reindeer at the Hermosa Beach Sand Snowman contest on Saturday at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Instead of Frosty, this year’s snow sandmen were inspired by movie characters and life at the beach. The contest is hosted each year by the Community Resources department. Parks and rec commissioners serve as judges.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login