Tradition out with the reindeer at Hermosa Beach Sandman Snowman contest

Tradition went out with the reindeer at the Hermosa Beach Sand Snowman contest on Saturday at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Instead of Frosty, this year’s snow sandmen were inspired by movie characters and life at the beach. The contest is hosted each year by the Community Resources department. Parks and rec commissioners serve as judges.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.