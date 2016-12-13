Manhattan Beach holiday season opens with traditional fireworks show

The Manhattan Beach holliday season officially began Sunday afternoon when thousands of residents gathered at the foot of the pier to listen to the Mira Costa High Band and Joe’s Band perform holiday music while kids sleded down a snow covered ramp and visited with Santa in the snow park sponsored by Skechers. Then came the annual fireworks spectacular, sponsored by LA Car Guys, Skechers, Shellback Tavern, Moffett Productions and other local merchants. Photo by Gus McConnell

