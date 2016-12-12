The evolution of poker

The evolution of poker

There’s been a quiet revolution going on in the world of gaming – a movement that has been gathering momentum and attracting more and more by the day. Like so much in today’s world, it’s been a digital revolution and the driving force behind it has been predominantly online casinos.

In a relatively short time the one game in particular that has been transformed beyond all recognition is poker. Once the archetypal game played by unsmiling men in smoky back-rooms it’s now a far more inclusive experience that is gaining a wider following than ever before.

For example many more young people, and women in particular, are starting to play and one of the reasons for this is that the online experience provides a safe and relaxed arena in which to hone your skills, especially when compared to the more adversarial live experience.

Naturally, gaming companies have been quick to exploit this growing interest and have shown a real commitment to offering the sorts of games that suit both the newcomers as well as the more old-school players. So visit any site and you’ll find everything from extra fast “blast”-style games to tournament play with levels of buy-in to suit all.

In a culture that’s more celebrity-focused than ever before the involvement of high profile names who play poker has also done a great deal to raise its status in the eyes of many. These can be people from the world of sport like cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Michael Phelps or actors like Matt Damon and Jennifer Tilly so it’s no surprise that tournaments are always keen to get a star or two involved.

The tournaments themselves are also achieving a far higher profile than ever before and many online casinos are seizing the opportunity to create huge events to capitalise on this phenomenon, not just in Europe and America but all around the world.

Another growth area, on the back of more tournament play, is for rich backers to invest in players. This involves putting up a proportion of their buy-in and stake money for a similar proportion of any winnings that they make. It may be a rather risky business but there have been many examples showing its rewards.

The growing reputation and status of poker is also starting to raise questions about whether it should now be classified as a sport rather than a game or pastime. Although there has been resistance to date it’s not hard to imagine a time in the not too distant future when this could change.

Then, who knows? But the ultimate will surely be when it could become an official Olympic event with players competing for the most important gold of all.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.