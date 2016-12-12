The evolution of poker

- Home
Redondo Beach Police chase leads to shooting in San Pedro; suspect injured
A man was transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting after leading Redondo…
Redondo Beach Council sets framework for Artesia renewal
by David Mendez The Redondo Beach City Council has taken formal steps to…
A Family Of Games
In what appears to be a familiar holiday tradition, a Manhattan Beach family of…
Boys, girls battle through basketball tournament action
By Randy Angel Basketball teams will spend much of their winter break competing in…
Dulgarian, Tavai to lead Mira Costa boys rugby team
By Randy Angel When Duke Dulgarian began the Mira Costa rugby program in 2013,…
Mira Costa boys, girls aims to pin down wrestling championships
By Randy Angel Mira Costa grapplers have begun their mission of reclaiming the CIF-Southern…
Kushner, Sabina soar to victory in Dive N’ Surf SB Boardriders season opener surf contest
Conditions ideal for aerial acrobatics opened the South Bay Boardriders Club’s sixth contest season at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach on Saturday. Former pro surfer Warren Kushner and current pro Dane Zane made made the best of the shoulder- to head-high waves and glassy, offshore conditions.…
A history of stoke: Two local surfers complete “The Illustrated Atlas of Surfing History”.
by Ed Solt During a session at the old Paddleboard Cove, surf historian Joel…
Birdwell on Highland: New owners protect Birdwell’s half century legacy
In 2014, Manhattan Beach residents Geoff Clawson and Matt Jacobson and Santa Monica artist…
South Bay Dining News: Laurel Tavern opens in Hermosa Beach, 21 Square Bar + Kitchen, Café Roma, and The Schooner in Torrance, “A Feast of Seven Fishes” and more….
Astro Kitchen fuses Japanese and French cuisine beautifully
by Richard Foss The fusion of Japanese and French cuisines is one of the…
Classics with a bit of frill served at Salt Creek Grille
I have had many conversations about what effect the Farm-to-Table movement has had on…
Beer Bros: Liquid Sunshine show brings art to King Harbor Brewing Co.
by Ed Solt King Harbor Brewing Company is holding its second annual Liquid Sunshine…
South Bay arts calendar for Dec. 8 – 14
Thursday, December 8 What’s on your plate? “The Dining Room,” a play by A.R.…
The beat of Brazil with Sergio Mendes
Brazilian Beat Sérgio Mendes and his band perform Friday night in Redondo Beach by…
Letters to the Editor 12-8-2016
Low and loud Dear ER: There seems to be many more low flying commercial…
Letters to the Editor 12-01-2016
A pitch for Jansen Dear ER: Love Kenley (“Kenley Jansen honored by Redondo…
Sandbox – Unfriendly architecture
Ultrafication and the absence of limits in Manhattan Beach Unfriendly architecture Dear ER: The…
