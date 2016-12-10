Redondo Beach Police chase leads to shooting in San Pedro; suspect injured

A man was transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting after leading Redondo Beach Police on a vehicle chase to San Pedro.

According to LAPD and RBPD reports, the pursuit began at the Redondo Pier, following a traffic violation, around 6 p.m.

The chase continued into San Pedro, the suspect’s truck, a Ford F-150, and another vehicle collided at Gaffney Street and Summerland Avenue. The pursuit eventually ended at Seventeenth and Leland Streets.

Though RBPD Lt. Joe Hoffman confirmed that the RBPD officer fired their weapon, he would not confirm that the suspect was shot. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries. The suspect’s condition has not yet been released. Neither the suspect nor the officer have yet been identified.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.