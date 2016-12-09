Hermosa Beach Rock for Tots collects toys for the holidays

Hermosa Beach Police Officer David Elliott of the Hermosa Beach Police Department welcomed Santa and his fans with a stirring rendition of “The Christmas Song” at the Holiday Tree Lighting on Pier Plaza last Sunday. Thousands of people gathered for the event, which featured a holiday carousel, courtesy of Kinecta, and a chance for children to hand their lists over to Santa Claus. Kevin Sousa and Jeremy Buck and The Bang topped off a collection of musical acts that took the main stage throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Other performers included Max Volume, Pink Roach, Joe Cipolla, Barley and the Holiday All-Star Band. The event, put on by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, benefited the Beach Cities Toy Drive. The many gifts that were donated throughout the day will be wrapped at at toy wrapping party at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Persons still wishing to donate toys may drop them off at the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach city halls and fire stations and at Plaza Bank 1419 Highland Ave. ER

Photos by Erin & Jake Photography (ErinJakeWeddings.com)

