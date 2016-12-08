South Bay Community Calendar 12-8-2016

Until they sell out

Fresh cut holiday trees

The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club mans the lot at the corner of Pier and Pacific Coast Hwy., Premium trees, garlands, wreaths and mistletoe. Benefit the many local charities the club sponsors. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but only until they sell out.

Through Thursday, December 15

Santa tours Manhattan Beach

Santa tours through Manhattan Beach, stopping on each block for photos and to listen to children’s wishes. Mondays through Fridays. Santa will visit a different neighborhood each evening, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Visits with Santa are free, thanks to support from Manhattan Kiwanis, Kinecta Federal, the Manhattan Beach Police Department and Volunteer Police Auxiliary. To see Santa’s route, visit manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/routes/.

Or follow Santa in real time by visiting manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/santa-tracker/.

Weekdays, through December 16

Santa tours Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach police and fire will escort Santa through Redondo Beach each weekday evening, through Monday December 16, stopping on each block to listen to children’s holiday wishes.

For Santa’s route and date information see below, or visit Redondo.org

Through Saturday, December 24

Santa’s Surf Hut, Manhattan Village

Santa listens to children’s wishes and poses for family photos at Santa’s Surf Hut, inside the center, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (break times 1 to 2 and 5 to 6 p.m.) and on Sundays from 11a.m. to 6 p.m (break times 2 to 3 p.m.). Storytime with Santa is Saturday, December 3 from 9 to 10 a.m. Santa Pet Night is Thursday, December 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. The Hanukkah Festival is Wednesday, December 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Santa at Del Amo Fashion Center

Santa will listen to children’s wishes and pose for family photos through December 24. Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hawthorne Boulevard at Del Amo Avenue.

Santa at South Bay Galleria

Santa listens to children’s wishes and poses for family photos through December 24. 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. Free. For more information call (310) 371-7546 or visit southbaygalleria.com.

Through January 8

LA Kings Holiday

Ice Rink in Redondo

The LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink in King Harbor will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Beginning December 19 and continuing through January 8 the hours will be Monday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information visit RedondoBeachLaKingHolidayIce.com

Thursday, December 8

9th Annual North End Manhattan

Christmas Walkabout.

Bring the family for an evening of holiday festivities, including balloon art, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, live music and raffle prizes. Santa will be flying in from the North Pole and landing at the “Miracle on 34th Street” to visit with kids from 6 – 8 p.m. Businesses will remain open late along Highland Avenue between 32nd Street and 42nd Street. For more information visit citymb.info.

Gal skater

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Happy Hour presents Skateboarding Hall of Famer Cindy Whitehead. The Hermosa Beach native conquered the male-dominated profession of pro vert skateboarding in the ‘70s, and quickly became one of the top ranked professional female vert skateboarders in the U.S. Free for HBHS Members, non-members $10. RSVP to hermosabeachmuseumRSVP@gmail.com, or leave a message at: (310) 318-9421. More details at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Saturday December 9,10

Choirs of angels

The St. Lawrence Martyrs Choir is joined by the Holy Trinity Choir in performing “Before the Marvel of this Night.” 7:30 p.m. tonight at St Lawrence, 1909 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach and again tomorrow night at 7:30 at Holy Trinity, 1292 W. Santa Cruz St., San Pedro. $10, $5 for children 13 and under. For more information contact rene.ayala@stlm.org.

Saturday, December 10

Hermosa Sand Snowman contest

Awards for the most unusual, most traditional, best dressed, funniest and crowd favorite. Registration at 8:45. Judging at 11:15. North side of the Hermosa Beach pier. For more information visit (310) 318-0280.

Redondo Pier Santa visit

and holiday concert

Visit with Santa on the Redondo Pier while enjoying the annual Holiday Concert. 2 to 4 p.m., presented by the Redondo Pier Association. Bring an unwrapped present for the toy drive to win prizes. Free holiday parking at the pier. For more info visit RedondoPier.com. For more information visit RedondoPier.com.

King Harbor Boat and Paddle Parade

King Harbor Yacht Club hosts its annual Holiday Parade, with over 30 boats and nearly 100 outrigger canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. This year’s theme is “The Star Spangled Banner.” Paddlers begin at 4:30, followed by boats at 5:30 p.m. Parade may be viewed from free bleachers at King Harbor Marina/Moonstone Park (first come/first served), the Sportfishing Pier, Portofino Hotel and Lobby and surrounding seawalls and the Seaside Lagoon seawall. For more information visit KHYC.org.

Alpine Faire

Celebrate the Holidays! Alpine Village’s Christmas Faire is an indoor-outdoor market with festive events for the whole family with a distinct German feel. Enjoy housemade Gluhwein at the Restaurant, hard-to-find European treats and gift items. Entry to Faire is free and includes live music, faux now-fall and meet the snow queens. Santa photos, face painting and train ride (Sunday Only), $2 each. 4 – 8 p.m. 833 W Torrance Blvd. Torrance. (310) 327-4384.

Sunday, December 11

Manhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks

The Travel Channel called this the best holiday fireworks show in the nation. The fireworks begin at 7 p.m., rain or shine, at the Manhattan Beach pier. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the opening of the the Skechers Snow Park and music by the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders “Dixieland Christmas,” followed by Mira Costa Jazz Ensemble and Joe’s Band’s popular holiday sing-a-long. For more information visit MBFireWorks.com.

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale

Traditional holiday songs, including sing-alongs, and Kevin Memley’s new “Gloria” and “Magnificat,” with piano, brass and percussion. $25. For tickets call (310) 779-3072 or (310) 781-7171. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. For more information call LC MasterChorale.com

Gene Krupa

“A Big Band Christmas,” featuring the 14-piece, Gene Krupa Tribute Orchestra performs such classics as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Let it Snow.” 2 to 4 p.m. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For ticket information call (310) 544-0403 or visit palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Wednesday, December 14

Santa tours Hermosa Beach

Hermosa police and fire will escort Santa through Hermosa Beach, starting at 6 p.m. at 15th and Golden streets, proceeding to South Park by approximately 7:30 p.m., then to Pier Plaza at 8:20 p.m. and ending at 5th Street and Hermosa Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, December 17

Toy wrapping party

The 24th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive holds its wrapping party at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, from 11 a.m. ‘til the gifts are all wrapped. Toys may be dropped off at the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach fire stations and Bank of America, 1419 Highland Avenue. For more information call San Edgerton at (310) 937-2066 or Richard Montgomery at (310) 780-357.

Beach Winter Wonderland

Frosty the Snowman, and Olaf (yes, a real snowmen, not a sandman) plus sledding, arts and crafts on the Beach at the Dockweiler Youth Center. 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey. For more information call (310) 726-4128.

Saturday, December 17

Holiday book sale

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the library brings out its collection of gift books, including dictionaries, large format art and photography books, travel guides, cookbooks, gardening guides, do-it-yourself manuals 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Hbfol.org.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday

December 17,18,19

Miracle Musical

Journey of Faith Church brings its popular “A Christmas Journey” miracle musical back to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets available at the door one hour before show time. Saturday and Sunday 4 and 7 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information, visit JourneyOfFaith.com.

Sunday, December 18

Hanukkah at The Point

Congregation Tikvat Jacob Beth Torah hosts a Hanukkah celebration at The Point in El Segundo from 3 to 4 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Rosecrans and Sepulveda boulevards, El Segundo.

Thursday, December 22

Movie Night

Celebrate the beginning of winter break by watching “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and a visit from Santa. 6 p.m. Tickets $2, $5. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. hermosabch.org for tickets and more info.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

December 2223, 24

“The Nutcracker” in Redondo

The Los Angeles Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information visit LosAngelesBallet.org or call (310) 780-3577.

Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve at the Hermosa pier

Lou Giovannetti and his Big Band perform from 8 p.m. ‘til midnight at the foot of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Beach Ball drops for east coasters at 9 p.m. and for Californians at midnight.

