Upcoming meetings for Hermosa Beach library

A series of focus group discussions on aspects of the future of the Hermosa Beach Library will be held today and next week. The focus groups will center on various library user populations or service areas, and community members may attend to offer input on programing.

On Thursday at the Community Center, there will be a focus group on technology and innovation at 5 p.m., and one on arts and culture at 6 p.m. Next Wednesday will be a meeting concerning seniors at the Senior Center. Later that day, at the Community Center, there will be a meeting at 3:30 p.m. devoted to k-8 students, and at 5 p.m. on the business community.

An online survey about library usage is also available to take through Dec. 14 at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBLibrary.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.