Beer Bros: Liquid Sunshine show brings art to King Harbor Brewing Co.

Liquid Sunshine show brings art to King Harbor Brewing Co.

by Ed Solt

King Harbor Brewing Company is holding its second annual Liquid Sunshine Art Show on Saturday. Local artist Chelsea Tedesco, who’s been working over seven years with My Beating HeART, a local live painting show, organized a unique show composed of her friends and fellow local artists.

“It is an art exhibition heavily focused on contemporary and counterculture art, which is and always has been a big influence in the South Bay,” Tedesco said. “The South Bay and its artists have created a unique look. This is an effort to showcase that style and make works available for the people who enjoy it.”

As the local craft beer scene grows, South Bay culture is pulsating in many of local tasting rooms. KHBC’s, Tom Dunbabin, a frequent attendee of local art shows, asked Tedesco to display her artwork at the brewery’s tasting room. Since the opening of KHBC’s tasting room and its waterfront location, KHBC has included local artists and musicians when possible. After a recent tasting room expansion, KHBC is stoked to have enough room to put on a “killer art show.”

“The South Bay has long been a supportive community for local craft — surfboards, punk music, art, and now Craft beer,” said Dunbabin. “We are excited to be part of the craft community and offering a space where local artists can show off their creations while imbibing in fantastically delicious beer brewed in Redondo Beach.”

The first Liquid Sunshine Art took place back in October at KHBC Waterfront Tasting Room, located on the International Boardwalk in Redondo Beach.

“The concept for that show was ‘small venue, small work’ which also meant smaller prices. It was a big success, and we’ve decided to continue running it,” Tedesco said. “However, each show will have its own personality. We don’t like doing the same thing over and over.”

With each Liquid Sunshine Art Show, KHBC will be collaborating with a local artist to design a can for limited edition beers. The first artist chosen is Tedesco’s husband, Jake, a local elementary school art instructor and children’s book illustrator. Despite the teacherly image, Jake Tedesco is the artist for reggae band Iya Terra and works with a number of other bands.

“Tom has the same ideas as me about getting local art out for everyone to see in cool ways,” she said. “It’s just the beginning of the ideas.”

The local art scene has been forced to find alternative ways to show its work. Art galleries in the South Bay are few and far between.

“Some of the best places to see art have been shut down in the last few years. Ego and 608 North, both at the former Cannery Row location, have shut down, and both used to offer frequent shows where locals, artists, and musicians would meet to enjoy and discuss ideas,” she said. “The property values aren’t high here because of the boxy condos, insufficient parking or piles of lost tourists clogging our streets It’s because of the culture. That’s what makes the South Bay the South Bay.”

Tedesco feels that the few art galleries miss the mark and “the feel is not that of local culture.”

“Right now many of these artists are on top of their game and have moved past tradition to create the new style,” she said. “You won’t find any abstract or impressionist stuff there. This is 2016, not 1916. The idea is to move forward. We’re bringing our influences with us.”

The local art scene draws inspiration from the local surf, skate, music, and tattoo cultures.

“Many of those influences are from skate graphics, album covers, comic books, tattoos and all the cool stuff that the South Bay culture has adopted as it’s own,” she said. “And while it is described as a local art scene, many of these artists are recognized well beyond the beach community. Our influence is quickly growing. People are taking notice. This show allows that expression, makes the art available to own, and even educates some of the transplants and visitors on why this is the best place on Earth.”

The Liquid Sunshine Art show will feature local musicians. It makes sense. Dunbabin’s major connection with most of the artists is through punk rock. At any given time in the late 90s, you could have found most of the artists as well as Dunbabin stage-diving at a local punk show — say Deviates, or 98 Mute.

“There will always be local musicians playing these events, which brings in different crowds. It’s what we want,” Tedesco said. “We all know each other, and that’s rad, but it’s nice to see different faces enjoying great beer and the art scene together. I can’t wait to see what crazy things we can get done next.”

The Liquid Sunshine Art Show takes place on December 10 from 7 p.m. to close at King Harbor Brewing Company Tasting Room, 2907 182nd St. Redondo Beach. See KingHarborBrewing.com for more information.

Hoppy Happenins’

King Harbor Brewing Company will also be holding its annual Christmas Party on Dec. 17 featuring drunk Santa and the Nick Shattuck band. KHBC head brewer Phil McDaniel loves breakfast burritos and is still on his quest for the perfect breakfast burrito. Suggestions can be emailed to Phil@kingharborbrewing.com.

Naja’s Place Queen Kara Smail reports all male bartenders, including her husband Jay Ousten, will be required to work each night topless. Just kidding. December is busy. Every Thursday is movie night, featuring holiday classics like “Elf”, “The Grinch”, and both the “Home Alones”, as well as beer specials. On December 17, the Strong Ale Holiday Party is going off. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater or Christmas pajamas while enjoying a tap takeover of 20 beers 9% ABV or stronger.

Santa is coming and he brought us a milk stout on nitro at Smog City Brewing Company. On Sunday, December 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., SCBC will be hosting a small craft fair and Naughty Santa will be dropping by the taproom to hang out and take pictures with his fans from 1 to 4 p.m. “This is kid friendly,” SCBC notes. “Our Santa is naughty but he’s not nasty. Feel free and safe to bring your children but do warn them, he’s a little different than ‘Mall Santa’ though probably, in all honesty, a lot nicer.”

Strand Brewing Company announced a very limited release debuting next month called One: A Tropical Double India Pale Ale. Stay tuned….

Nigel Heath from Absolution Brewing Company said, “Holy Ca-Cow.” Absolution just re-released their very popular milk stout but have added local chocolate nibs. Holiday gift boxes with free shipping are available online. The much anticipated “No Coast IPA” will be released, Thursday, December 8. “We don’t follow ‘West Coast’ or ‘East Coast’ IPA trends. We lead with our ‘No Coast IPA,” said Heath.

Imperial IPA Bourbon Barrel Aged Magnificat 2015 is back at Monkish Brewing Company for a little holiday warm up. The holiday spiced Belgian dark ale was aged in oak bourbon barrels for eight months. It’s an ABV 10.1% beer, so get some cheer in your cup.

Now playing, ‘Rise of the Chunky Boy Stout’, rated “R” for extreme chunkiness and some adult situations at Zymurgy Brew Works and Tasting Room. Sweet stout w/Abuelita chocolate and cacao nibs on tap today starting at 3 p.m., with C02 full pours and nitro tasters available. Come get chunkified!

December 18 marks the return of Ballast Point’s annual Victory at Sea Day. What began as a local event in the tasting rooms featuring several one-off varieties of the Coffee Vanilla Imperial Porter has become a day to celebrate everywhere. And this time, it’s at Rock & Brews in El Segundo. On tap: Coconut Victory at Sea, Peppermint Victory at Sea, Peanut Butter Victory at Sea, Special Cask Edition Victory at Sea, and Victory at Sea (Regular).

El Segundo Brewing Company’s “Decemberfest” is on Sunday, December 11 during and after the El Segundo Christmas Parade. They will be releasing LB SledgeHammer bottles, Bourbon Crude bottles, and partaking in a celebration of Costa Azul winning gold at the GABF.

ER

