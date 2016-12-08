South Bay arts calendar for Dec. 8 – 14

Thursday, December 8

What’s on your plate?

“The Dining Room,” a play by A.R. Gurney, is being performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, in the Redondo Union Auditorium, 631 Vincent Park, Redondo Beach. Tickets are $8 if you move fast; otherwise they’re $10 at the door. More at ruhsdrama.com.

Fish-out-of-water comedy

“Elf, the Musical, Jr.,” is being presented by Fantasia Family Music along with Music Theatre International, at 6:30 on Thursday, 7 on Friday, as well as 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a modern-day holiday classic with actors from 6 to 13 years old. Tickets, $20, $15. Call (310) 792-1122 or go to FantasiaFamilyMusic.org.

Every picture tells… a dance

The El Camino College Dance Departments presents “Negative Space,” photography-inspired choreography that showcases student work, at 1 and 7 p.m. in the school’s Campus Theatre, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Faculty members Liz Hoefner Adamis, Jessica Kondrath, and Kanisha Bennett direct. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, December 9

Many voices, and all in tune

The Torrance Civic Chorale presents “Big Band Holiday” at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. These 80+ singers have been going at it since 1961. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancecivicchorale.org.

They’ll hear it for miles around

The annual “Messiah Sing-Along,” being a free performance of Handel’s oratorio, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Joanna Medawar Nachef conducts the choir (meaning you), with soloists (not you) being Kevin Blickfeldt, Robert MacNeil, Darryl Taylor, and Erin Wood. Onsite parking is $3 (so “free” goes only so far). Information, (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Classic comedic duo

Laurel and Hardy star in “Babes in Toyland,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Also known as “March of the Wooden Soldiers” or maybe worse if you don’t like it. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, December 10

Lock up your loved ones

Krammpstein returns to Alpine Village, 833 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, for an 8 p.m. show that also features Marilyn Krampson and Talea. Better than Halloween. Tickets, $12 presale and $15 walk-up, if available. (310) 327-4384 or go to alpinevillagecenter.com.

Each outdoing the other?

The El Camino College Chorale, Concert Chorus, and Mixed Chorus, all three directed by Patty Breitag, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll be singing holiday favorites. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

St. Nick’s in town

The sixth annual “Holiday Concert and Santa on the Pier” takes place from 2 to 4 p.m., and prior to the boat parade, at the end of the Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Includes “Selfie Photos with Surfing Santa” and “Look in the Mirror Toy Drive.” More at redondopier.com.

A few songs before lunchtime

Cynthia Jordan leads us in a family sing-along of holiday music from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Second Floor Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free. Jordan is a musician, songwriter, and author. Light refreshments (310) 318-0675 option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

Clearing out the shed

A “Holiday Art Sale” takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Joslyn Community Center, with artwork handmade by students, instructors, and staff who work in Manhattan Beach. More at citymb.info.

A Victorian Christmas

The International Printing Museum, 315 Torrance, Blvd., Carson, has been transformed into Fezziwig’s warehouse replete with Dickensian characters. Lots of antique printing presses to oogle at. Victorian dress is encouraged. The highlight is an interactive theater presentation by Charles Dickens himself, retelling his “Christmas Carol,” using audience members as part of the cast. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission, $25. Reservations are required for the plays, which is at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., and isn’t recommended for children under 10. Call (310) 515-7166 or go to printmuseum.org.

Sunday, December 11

This will get your spirits up

Los Cancioneros performs “A Joyful Holiday Festival” at 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. “Magnificat” and Kevin Memley’s “Gloria” are featured, along with familiar fare. Tickets, $25 general; $15 students. (310) 779-3072, (310) 781-7171, or go to lcmasterchorale.com.

Rockin’ Nutcracker

“Nutcracker Unscene” is being presented at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. It’s being presented by the School of Dance & Music’s Dance Companies, and it takes on the holiday classic with performances in jazz, contemporary, ballet, hip hop, and tap. For tickets, (310) 318-6260 or go to tututix.com/schoolofdanceandmusic.

Listen up, and maybe dance a little

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, presenting Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live music format, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, in Redondo Beach. The featured band is Chet Jaeger’s Night Blooming Jazzmen. Dancers are encouraged to attend. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members; members of other jazz clubs, $10. Visiting musicians who come to play additional “sets” admitted free. (310) 376-2591.

Remember when? This will help

“A Big Band Christmas” takes place at 2 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. The show features the 14-piece Gene Krupa Tribute Orchestra, with The Four Freshmen and vocalists Madeline Vergari from the Ray Anthony Orchestra and Gina Notricia, who has toured the world with the USO. Tickets, $48 to $58. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

A visual coffee buzz?

“The Glory of the Holidays” art show is on view with a reception from 1 to 5 p.m. at Java Man, 157 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, featuring work by Sybil Blazej, Luci, Gary March, Mike Meek, and Candy Paula. (310) 379-7209.

Pie in the sky

“Poetry and Pie with Henry Cherry” takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Cherry will talk about his pie-eating experiences as a gourmand in New Orleans… and he’ll perform a poem inspired by the current exhibitions on view. It’s free, but to RSVP contact gphinney@pvartcenter.org.

Putting some pizazz into it

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates, hosts its Jazz Vespers devotional service at 4pm. The traditional service from the Book of Common Prayer uses jazz at its musical language. Musicians Steve Kinigstein, John Campbell, Paul Gormley, and Kendall Kay perform. Donations welcome. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Monday, December 12

Must not have any money

“Lo-Tech, No-Tech” concerts, directed by Daniel Berney and spotlighting the El Camino College Dance Department, takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Tuesday, December 13

Eat up, lend your ears

TJ Brinjak plays solo jazz and classical guitar from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 1141 Aviation at Prospectr, Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to Toys for Tots. (310) 379-6171.

Skateboarding Hall of Famer

Cindy Whitehead will be appearing from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. She’s local, and she made it big. Free to members; $10 for the rest of you. (310) 318-9421 or hermosabeachmuseumRSVP@gmail.com.

Wednesday, December 14

Are they up to snuff?

The “South High School Winter Concert” takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Features the concert band, jazz band, and choir. Tickets, $12. Call Tom King at (310) 533-4352 ext. 7541. ER

