Boys, girls battle through basketball tournament action

By Randy Angel

Basketball teams will spend much of their winter break competing in tournaments and demanding non-league contests in preparation for their runs for a Bay League championship beginning in January.

Redondo’s boys and girls teams will head out of state to face uncommon opponents beginning just after Christmas.

Redondo’s boys squad will host La Mirada Friday at 8 p.m. before first-year head coach Victor Martin leads the Sea Hawks into two elite tournaments.

Redondo will compete in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada December 16-20 followed by the MaxPreps Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage December 26-30.

The Lady Sea Hawks are coming off a 6th place finish in their own Battle at the Beach tournament. After defeating Fairfax 64-42, Redondo lost to eventual champion Harvard-Westlake 45-38 then beat Millikan 67-48 before losing to Chaminade in the 5th-place game on Saturday.

With only seven players, Harvard-Westlake defeated Windward 44-37 to claim the tournament title.

Redondo will travel across country to play in the Diamond State Classic in Delaware beginning with a contest against Ursaline Academy (Wilmington, Delaware) on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Mira Costa’s girls team finished 12th in the Battle at the Beach tournament and will look to get back on the winning track with a 7:30 p.m. road game at Fairmont Prep on Thursday.

Mira Costa head coach John Lapham admitted his team struggled a little at the tournament, going 1-3 beating Bishop Montgomery but losing to 3rd place Serra, Consolation Bracket champion North and St. Anthony.

“We are slowly getting a little healthier,” Lapham said. “Several of the players have nagging injuries, but are playing. Only one starter will miss a lot of games from here. We still expect to have a really strong season and are looking forward to the Bay League and, hopefully, another chance in the CIF playoffs.”

The Mustangs will be competing in the Segerstrom Holiday Tournament December 12-17.

Mira Costa head coach Jeff Amaral’s boys team finished fourth in its Pacific Shores tournament falling to Carson 55-51 in the 3rd-place game.

Mira Costa defeated Hawthorne 74-43 in the opening round of the El Segundo Tournament on Monday. Brandon Chan and Aaron Strings each scored nine points to lead the Mustang offense while Ramsey Reagan grabbed seven rebounds in the win.

On Tuesday, Mira Costa lost a heartbreaker falling to St. Francis 70-67 in overtime. Cameron Steen led the Mustangs with 17 points and three rebounds. Chan added 14 points and Ryan White and Jackson Weaver each scored 11 points with Weaver nailing all three of his 3-point attempts.

The Mustangs continue tournament action Thursday at 6 p.m. against Price and an opponent to be determined on Friday.

The Mustangs will then play non-league games at Torrance on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and host Chaminade Friday, Dec. 16 before competing in the Torrey Pines Tournament December 27-30.

