Mira Costa boys, girls aims to pin down wrestling championships

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa grapplers have begun their mission of reclaiming the CIF-Southern Section Southern Division championship with strong performances against many of the Southland’s top wrestling programs.

After winning the CIF title in 2015, Mira Costa coach Jimmy Chaney’s young squad fell to Shadow Hills in last season’s final but Chaney expects a better finish this year.

“We have a strong team returning,” Chaney said. “If everyone stays healthy it should be a real good season. Senior Jean-Paul Le Bosnoyani (172 lbs.) is ranked 13th in State and junior Jared Williams (152 lbs.) is ranked 34th in California.”

In an 18-team invitational at West Torrance on Saturday, Mira Costa placed second despite the absence of Le Bosnoyani.

“We were barely edged out by West, but we had two varsity wrestlers out of the lineup,” Chaney said. “We wrestle West every year to decide who’s the best in the Bay.”

The Mustangs will host the Warriors in a dual meet Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. with the freshmen, followed by junior varsity, the girls team then the varsity at approximately 6 p.m.

In Saturday’s competition at West, Williams was named Outstanding Upper Weight of the Tournament after winning the 152-pound weight class.

Sophomore Jacob Gordon won at 132 lbs and Tyler Gordon placed second at 138 lbs.

Third-place finishes went to Will Curtis (145), Daniel Wrigley (170), Joseph Smith (170) and Bobby Millea (195).

Alan Faber (106), Hanul Kim (160) and Joseph Gebele (Heavyweight) placed fourth in their respective weight classes.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 Mira Costa’s boys varsity team had seven individual winners while going undefeated to take 1st place at the San Pedro Tournament.

The Mustangs defeated Marquez 74-3, Redondo 60-15 and San Pedro 54-18.

Winning their weight divisions were Alde Nguyen (106), Jacob Gordon (138), Brendan Brady (145), Daniel Beneflah (160), Sam Michelson (182), Bobby Millea (220) and Joseph Gebele (Heavyweight).

Mira Costa kicked off its season competing in a six-team tournament at South High where the Mustangs placed 2nd behind powerhouse St. John Bosco behind first-place finishes by Jared Williams and Jean-Paul Le Bosnayani.

Chaney is also excited about his girls team that began its second season dominating the competition at San Pedro.

Comprised of all freshmen and sophomores, Mira Costa defeated West 60-18, Lawndale 78-0 and San Pedro 67-6.

The Mustangs had 10 individual champions including Cali Sheldon (101), Allysa Nocum (116), Bianca Le Bosnoyani (121), Sofia Beck (131), Alyssa Van Duran (137), Ella Butler (143), Orguidea Ordonez (160), Jessica Kling (170), Margaret Nicolaou (189) and Viviana Ramirez (Heavyweight).

“I am so proud of these girls. They did amazing,” Chaney said. “I expect our girls team to do well this year, but they are young so next year watch out.”

The girls team does not have any seniors on the squad but does include junior Sasha Medvidovic who took 3rd in CIF-SS and State in the 150-pound division last year.

