Longtime Hermosa Beach locksmith Frank Halletstein passes on

Longtime Hermosa Beach locksmith Frank Halletstein Sr. passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, at the age of 90. Halletstein was born in Tarrytown, New York and graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy with a master’s degree in science and engineering. He then served as an officer Lt (JG) in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Halletstein worked as an engineer at Dayton, Brown, Bell Aircraft, Bendix Systems, TRW, Hughes and Litton Industries. He was the national president of the Institute of Environmental Sciences in 1973.

In 1975 Halletstein and his wife Patricia opened Hermosa Lock and Alarm, which is now Hermosa Lock and Safe and owned by his son Frank Jr. and his wife Roxanne.

Halletstein was active in many service organizations and served as president of the Hermosa Kiwanis club in 1989.

He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 64 years; children Gary, Frank Jr., and his wife Roxanne: Joan Khedmatgozar: Judy Lombard and grandchildren Samantha Miller-Lombard, Keith Smit, Joshua Smith, Brandon Smith, Lauren DeWees Kearse, Chase Khedmatgozar and Gary Halletstein, Jr.; and great granddaughters Peyton and Isabella Smith.

Services and a celebration of Halletstein’s life will be held December 15 at 4 p.m. at Rice Mortuary, 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Condolences may be sent to Patricia Halletstein, c/o Hermosa Lock and Safe, 423 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90266. ER

