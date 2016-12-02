Hermosa Beach Police fight breast cancer with Pink Patch Project

The Hermosa Beach Police Department joined more than 80 other law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California earlier this week to celebrate raising money and public awareness about breast cancer through the Pink Patch Project.

Throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hermosa and other participating agencies wore pink versions of their standard law enforcement uniform patch, with the hope that the color could spark conversation about detecting the disease in its early stages, when it is more readily combatted.

Police departments also sold pink patches and clothing to raise money for research. Hermosa’s department raised over $5,000, and altogether the Los Angeles-area agencies raised over $200,000 to fight the disease, with a check for the proceeds being given to the City of Hope Cancer Research and Treatment Center.

Patches and t-shirts remain available from the department.

