Sandbox – Unfriendly architecture

Dear ER:

The charm of Manhattan Beach’s Flat Walk Streets is being destroyed by thoughtless structures that have no relation to their environment. The city needs to set guidelines to protect unique neighborhoods like these. What’s right for the Hill Section (with its rising elevations) or for East Manhattan (with its larger lots), is not necessarily right for the Flat Walk Streets.

While it’s good to hear that people are demanding quality from local builders and architects, we need to require more. I challenge architect Dean Nota’s comment that, “legislating design never works” (“Ultrafication Manhattan Beach: Absence of limits,” ER November 17, 2016)

Genius often thrives within limitations, sparking inspired design solutions.

Developers are creating architectural canyons, blocking light and obliterating air flow. Third-floor, covered balconies that jut to the leading edge of structures pretend to step back successive floors, but contribute to a visual impression of giant, unfriendly boxes looming over the streets. When putting the living/kitchen space on the top floor to “take advantage of the views” (which are limited when they even exist on most Flat Wall Street lots), builders ignore the beauty of a home that interacts with the neighborhood. They cut owners off from friendly interactions and the fun of spontaneous community-building block parties that happen at street level. By cramming vertical square footage onto small lots, they create spaces that separate family members rather than encouraging ‘together time’ and bonding.

Alternatively, when the living/kitchen space is at street level, residents connect with the neighborhood. Parents and nannies can send kids out to play, while comfortably keeping ears and eyes on the scene. Activity flows between houses. Upper floor bedrooms offer the owners privacy and the freedom to keep windows open. And upper levels that successively step back preserve the visual impression of open space that makes the Walk Streets feel so welcoming.

The idea of protecting the character of a community through wise building guidelines is not new. Design doesn’t have to be cookie-cutter. But it should create and preserve neighborhoods rather than destroy them. If the City does not step in, shortsighted builders will continue to abuse the “Absence of Limits” lauded in the “Ultrafication” article. And future Wall Street residents will miss out on a truly lovely lifestyle.

Karla Mendelson

Manhattan Beach

The architect answers

Dear ER:

Thank you for calling attention to my statement, “Legislating design never works” in your letter regarding “Ultrafication Manhattan Beach: Absence of Limits.” What I meant is that legislated, stylistic requirements (Mediterranean Cape Cod, Craftsman, etc.) do not guarantee good design. I did not mean to say that cities should not attempt to legislate quantitative development standards, with setbacks, height limits, open space requirements and other means of regulating scale and massing of new construction. In fact, Manhattan Beach has the most sophisticated development standards of any coastal city that I have worked in. Your city code has four separate area districts with regulations that are tailored to the unique characteristics of each district. In addition, the city has created overlay zones for neighborhoods that seek additional restrictions, such as the Gaslamp District.

If you feel that the current codes are not protecting the unique qualities of your neighborhood, you should organize your neighbors and approach your Planning Commission and City Council and request change. Architects and other design professionals can be apart of this process, but in the end, it is your elected government that determines how your city develops.

Regarding third floor living areas:

While I agree that placing the living, dining and kitchen areas of a home on the third floor can separate occupants from the social life of the walk streets, not everyone desires to be a part of that scene. Some prefer the light and air that a third floor location affords for the communal areas of their home, while bedrooms on lower floors are more secluded, private places not requiring such openness. I have designed houses with living, dining and kitchen areas on the second and third levels, usually for the view, but not always. In these cases, there is usually a family room on the first floor that opens directly to a patio connecting the house with the walk street.

Dean Nota FAIA

Hermosa Beach

