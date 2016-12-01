South Bay Community Calendar 12-01-2016

Santa’s Surf Hut, Manhattan Village

Through Saturday, December 24

Santa and Mrs. Claus returned to The Manhattan Village Shopping Center Friday morning for the center’s annual Holiday Parade. The Manhattan Beach Fire Department towed Santa and his reindeer, who were led by the Mira Costa High School Marching Band. Through Saturday, December 24, children may talk to Santa and have their photos taken with him at Santa’s Surf Hut, inside the center, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (break times 1 to 2 and 5 to 6 p.m.) and on Sundays from 11a.m. to 6 p.m (break times 2 to 3 p.m.).

Storytime with Santa is Saturday, December 3 from 9 to 10 a.m. Santa Pet Night is Thursday, December 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. The Hanukkah Festival is Wednesday, December 28 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Santa tours Manhattan Beach

Through Thursday, December 15

Children may visit with Santa as he parades through Manhattan Beach, Mondays through Fridays, through Thursday, December 15. Santa will visit a different neighborhood each evening, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Visits with Santa are free, thanks to support from Manhattan Kiwanis, Kinecta Federal, the Manhattan Beach Police Department and Volunteer Police Auxiliary.

To see Santa’s route, visit manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/routes/.

Or follow Santa in real time by visiting manhattanbeachsantafloat.com/santa-tracker/

Santa tours Redondo Beach

Weekdays, through December 16

Redondo Beach police and fire will escort Santa through Redondo Beach each weekday evening, through Monday December 16, stopping frequently to listen to children’s holiday wishes.

For Santa’s route and date information see below, or visit Redondo.org

Through January 8

LA Kings Holiday

Ice Rink in Redondo

The LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink in King Harbor will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. Beginning December 19 and continuing through January 8 the hours will be Monday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information visit RedondoBeachLaKingHolidayIce.com

Through December 3

Breakfast with Santa

Lazy Dog restaurant hosts the annual Del Amo Fashion Center Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. For tickets visit Eventbrite.com

After breakfast, visit Santa in the Fashion Center Mondays through December 24. Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 1

Riviera Village Holiday Parade and Stroll

Scout troops, dance groups and Redondo dignitaries will join The Holiday Parade down Catalina Avenue in Riviera Village at 6 p.m. After the parade, meet up with friends to stroll through the stores, which will be staying open late.

For more information visit RivieraVillage.net

Thursday, December 1

Toys for Rainbow

The Inaugural Hermosa Friends Foundation Holiday Fund-Fest will collect toys for Rainbow Services, which assists domestic violence victims. Bring an unwrapped toy or donate $10 at the door. 6 p.m. Chelsea Pub & Lounge, 1334 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach. For more information visit facebook.com/HermosaFriendsFoundation.

Torrance Memorial

Holiday Festival Senior Day

View than 36 themed, decorated trees and enjoy live entertainment, the South Bay’s largest holiday boutique, opportunity drawings, children’s activities and food. Free for seniors and those with limited mobility. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. General public hours 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance. TorranceMemorial.org/holidayfestival.

Saturday, December 3

Hermosa Beach Tree Lighting,

Rock for Tots toy drive

Santa arrives just in time for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach pier. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with performances by local bands, including Jeremy Buck and the Bang. Bring a toy for the Beach Cities Toy Drive and ride the Kinecta Carousel for free. The Hermosa Beach Women’s Club will be serving hot chocolate.

Sunday, December 4

Lunch with Santa

The community is invited to have lunch with Santa. Face painting, crafts, clowns and photos with Santa (bring your camera). Price includes a ticket to Torrance Memorial’s 33rd annual Holiday Festival, which features 36 custom-decorated holiday trees. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Richard B. Hoffman, M.D., Health Conference Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. Call (310) 517-4606 or visit TorranceMemorial.org/holidayfestival to puchase tickets or for more information.

Paws and Claus

at SB Galleria

Have your four legged friends photographed with Santa, but be sure to carry your pets or keep them on leashes 7:30 p.m. 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. Free. For more information call (310) 371-7546 or visit southbaygalleria.com

Tuesday, December 6

Redondo Beach

Tree lighting

The Redondo Beach Christmas Tree lighting, sponsored by the Redondo Beach Round Table, is tonight at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall. 415 Diamond Street, at Pacific Coast Highway and Diamond Street.

Frosty’s Magic Hat

At SB Galleria

Franklin Haynes presents Frosty’s Magic Hat with dancing snowflakes, ice skating snowbirds, and Christmas elves that juggle and trapeze high into the cold Christmas air. 6:30 p.m. South Bay Galleria, Level 3 Food Court, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. Free. Questions call (310) 371-7546 or visit southbaygalleria.com.

Thursday, December 8

9th Annual North End Manhattan

Christmas Walkabout.

Bring the family for an evening of holiday festivities including balloon art, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, live music and raffle prizes. Santa will be flying in from the North Pole and landing at the “Miracle on 34th Street” to visit with kids from 6 – 8 p.m. Businesses will remain open late along Highland Avenue between 32nd Street and 42nd Street. For more information visit citymb.info.

Saturday, December 10

Santa, boat parade

Visit with Santa on the Redondo Pier while enjoying the annual Holiday Concert 2 to 4 p.m., presented by the Redondo Pier Association. Bring an unwrapped present for the toy drive and chance to win prizes. Free holiday parking at the pier. For more info visit RedondoPier.com.

King Harbor Yacht Club hosts its annual Holiday Parade, with over 30 boats and nearly 100 outrigger canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Paddlers begin at 4:30, followed by boats at 5:30 p.m. Parade may be viewed from free bleachers at King Harbor Marina/Moonstone Park (first come/first served), the Sportfishing Pier, Portofino Hotel and Lobby and surrounding seawalls.

Sunday, December 11

Manhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks

The Travel Channel called this the best holiday fireworks show in the nation. The fireworks begin at 7 p.m., rain or shine, at the Manhattan Beach pier. But the festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the opening of the the Skechers Snow Park. Music begins with the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders “Dixieland Christmas” and will be followed by Mira Costa Jazz Ensemble and Joe’s Band’s popular holiday sing-a-long. For more information visit MBFireWorks.com

Saturday, December 17

Toy wrapping party

The 24th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive holds its wrapping party at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, from 11 a.m. ‘til the gifts are all wrapped. Toys may be dropped off at the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach fire stations and Bank of America, 1419 Highland Avenue. For more information call San Edgerton at (310) 937-2066 or Richard Montgomery at (310) 780-357. ER

