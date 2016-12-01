Mira Costa boys starts Pacific Shores with two victories

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s boys basketball team opened its season in winning fashion Monday, easily defeating Chadwick in the first game of pool play of the Pacific Shores Tournament at Mira Costa.

Jonas Pittman led the Mustangs with 12 points; Morgan Clark added 11 and Bobby Barkley recorded 10 points in the victory.

Mira Costa continued to spread the ball around to defeat Gardena 63-50 Wednesday evening behind Ryan White’s game-high 22-point performance that included four 3-pointers. The senior also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Pittman scored 12 points, Clark added 10 points and Brandon Chan recorded six points along with three assists and three steals.

Mira Costa will host West Torrance Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Action continues Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. with the 7th-place game culminating with the Championship game at 7:30 p.m.

In the 65th Annual Redondo Pacific Shores Tournament, the host Sea Hawks finished in 7th-place. Playing under first-year head coach Vincent Martin, Redondo opened the tournament with a 66-59 victory over Gahr then lost a 64-57 overtime battle to Narbonne.

The Sea Hawks dropped an 83-57 game to Santa Margarita on Friday but rebounded the following day to defeat Long Beach Poly 58-50 in the 7th-place game. Ryse Williams led Redondo with 28 points and Quinn Collins added 19 points in the win.

Birmingham defeated Westchester 84-74 to claim the Pacific Shores championship.

Redondo will host La Mirada Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. before beginning competition in the Tarkanian Classic on Friday, Dec. 16 in Las Vegas, Nev.

