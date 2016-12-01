Girls continue action in Battle at the Beach hoops tournament

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team got off to a flying start in the Battle at the Beach tournament as the host team recorded an impressive 64-42 win against Fairfax.

Lane Arkangel scored a team-high 14 points while Anna Johnson added 12 points and Taylor Hirn contributed seven points.

Coach Marcelo Enriquez’s Sea Hawk squad lost to Harvard-Westlake 45-38 in the second round Wednesday.

Redondo will play the loser of Wednesday’s contest between Millikan and Mater Dei Friday at 3:30 p.m. on Court 1. The winner of that game will play for 5th place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. while the loser for 7th place at the same time on Court 2.

Mira Costa’s injury-riddled team had a tough opening game of its season falling to Serra 69-48 in the first round of the tournament.

The Mustangs dropped to the consolation brackets and defeated Bishop Montgomery 39-33 on Wednesday. Allie Navarette scored 15 [points and Lauren Chao added 14 points in the win.

Mira Costa advances to face the winner between Centennial/Corona and North Torrance Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Court 2. The winner will play for the Consolation Championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The loser will play for 11th place at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Mira Costa follows the tournament with a home game against El Segundo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Battle at the Beach action concludes Saturday with the championship game slated for 7:30 p.m. For times and brackets, visit seahawkhoops.com.

