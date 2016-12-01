4th Annual Hey Turkey Day: The South Bay stuffed with Stoke [PHOTOS]
All photos by Anthony Hernandez @atonyh07
By Ed Solt
On the night before Thanksgiving, November 23rd, local South Bay artists took to Hermosa Design on Cypress and 6th to celebrate all things South Bay in its 4th annual “Hey Turkey Day” Art Show.
“It’s the much-anticipated event of the year. Turkey Jon was a regular at the Hermosa Beach Pier & Strand. Many locals have grown up talking to Jon, and so his personality is not hard to forget,” said Anthony Hernandez, local artist, and photographer. “Now many artists have made many renditions of Turkey Jons likeness. Also with the destruction of beach cottages, more artist have been inspired to make art of these historic landmarks and tackle this relevant issue.”
Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com
