South Bay Arts Calendar for Dec. 1 to 7

Thursday, December 1

What your teacher’s been up to

“Faculty Show 2016,” being works by the El Camino College Art Department and Photography Department faculty, is on view in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Reception tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 15. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/.

Silent night, holy night

Tonight, Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., “Mallory and Manual’s Holiday Recital” takes place at the Torrance Art Museum as part of the monthly Tunes at TAM series in the main gallery. Gershwin, Verdi, and Vince Guaraldi performed to a backdrop of fine art, the current “South Bay Focus 2016.” Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577

Them dancing feet

“Elements of Progress,” the annual Fall Advance Dance Concert, takes place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The performances are inspired by the art of photography. Tickets, $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, December 2

Are your eyes deceiving you?

Stars of Magic on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rock & Brews, 6300 Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. No cover. Magic at your table! (310) 378-4970.

Seasonal favorites

Choruses from Loyola Marymount University perform a holiday benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 1900 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Apart from the usual chestnuts, the choirs will sing Cecilia McDowall’s “A Winter’s Night,” Stephen Paulus’ “Canticum novum,” and Randall Stroope’s “Hodie!” Mary C. Breden directs. Donations accepted. (310) 338-5154.

They’ll blow the lid off

The El Camino College Concert Band, led by faculty member Alan Chan, lead’s the group’s performance of “Swing and Spain,” including arrangements by composers Bob Brookmeyer, Chick Corea, Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, with various Spanish music-inspired pieces. The 8 p.m. event takes place in the school’s Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Quintessential quintets

The South Bay Chamber Music Society presents the Thies Consort, led by pianist Robert Thies, at 8 p.m. on Friday at L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington, and also on Sunday, at 3 p.m. in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. The ensemble also features violinists Jessica Guideri and Elizabeth Hedman, violaist Shawn Mann, and cellist Jacob Braun. They’ll perform piano quintets by Schumann, Dohnányi, and Shostakovich. Free; donations appreciated. More at palosverdes.com/sbcms/.

Against all odds

The holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusic Hall.org.

Playing from the heart

Namhee Han, organist at Westwood Presbyterian Church, performs at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Her program includes works by Louis Claude d’Aquin, Friedrich Wilhelm Zachau, J.S. Bach (arranged by Ferruccio Busoni), Charles Callahan, William Bolcom, and Guy Bovet. So, old and new. Free, donations accepted; reception to follow. (310) 316-5574.

The coziest gallery

Holly Socrates is holding a grand (re)opening and holiday open house from 5 to 9 p.m. in her gallery at 150 Main St., El Segundo.

Many one-of-a-kinds

The Palos Verdes Art Center student and instructor Holiday Sale takes place on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. and one Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Art Center at 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. The reception (which means entertainment and refreshments) is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Ceramics, glass, textiles, jewelry, painting, drawing, prints… have we left anything out? (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.

Saturday, December 3

An instrument beloved by angels

Harpist Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi, collectively Duo Gliss, perform with the Los Angeles Youth Harp Ensemble, a group they mentored, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 option 1, or go to redondo.org/library.

Whatever you wish for…

The Dream Orchestra’s “Christmas Dream” concert, conducted by Daniel Suk, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Featured artists include pianist Dylan Iskander, cellist Yao Wang, soprano Golda Berkman, and violinist Xika Huang. The program features holiday music from classics to carols, such as “Ave Maria” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Tickets, $15 to $40, available at dreamorchestra.org and brownpapertickets.com/event/2697576.

A percussion concussion

“Art and Study of Taiko,” presented by Asano Taiko United States and Los Angeles Taiko Institute, perform a contemporary and traditionally inspired taiko repertoire. They’ll also explain the roots and context of Japanese taiko drumming, so that you’ll be informed as well as entertained. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

And you’ll love her

“She Loves You,” the 1963 musical that garnered a bunch of Tony nods, gets a staged reading at 7 p.m. in the Beverly O’Neill Theater (formerly the Center Theater) at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center (formerly the Terrace Theater, etc.). It’s being presented by Musical Theatre West. Tickets, $27 now and $32 on performance day. (562) 856-1999 ext. 4, or go to musical.org.

Sunday, December 4

Forward into the past

La Mer Consort, directed by Brenda Bittner, performs a Renaissance Concert geared towards the holidays, with music by Machaut, Billings, Telemann and others, at 4 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Eleventh and Rowell, Manhattan Beach. Free will offering. (310) 378-8750.

With the gardens all around

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band, under the direction of Christine Hayes, performs their annual “Holiday Concert, Wonder and Joy” at 5 p.m. in the Frances Young Hall at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. Traditional favorites, plus Morton Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium.” L.A. Phil’s trombonist James Miller sits in. Tickets, $10, and free for children 12 and under. (310) 792-8286 or go to pvsband.org.

Bourbon Street, Torrance-style

“A New Orleans Christmas” with Jeff Bordes and Friends returns to the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, blending the spirit and soul of Santa and sax, or at least trombone. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets, $20 to $30. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

What’s up his musical sleeve?

Pianist and singer Carl Sonny Leyland, an inductee into the Boogie Woogie Hall of Fame, in case you’re wondering, performs a grab bag of musical surprises at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., Torrance. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Little voices, on a high note

The South Bay Children’s Choir presents its annual “Holidays in Harmony” at 4 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. This year’s theme is “Starshine” and the program will feature seasonal classics. Tickets, $10 adults and $7 for children. (800) 832-ARTS or punch in centerforthearts.org.

Will they bring ice and snow?

The Swedish Women’s Educational Association presents their “Christmas Fair” at 10 a.m. in the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a cornucopia of Swedish culture. Admission, $10. Children under 12 free. More at losangeles.swea.org.

How they did it back then

The Torrance Historical Society is hosting a program entitled “Torrance Holiday Traditions” at 2 p.m. in the Torrance Historical Society and Museum, 1345 Post Ave., Old Torrance, in which Michael George will tell us how Torrance folks celebrated the holidays in the last century or two. Free. (310) 328-53923 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Senior moments

The Joslyn Players present “It’s Senior Showtime!” at 2 p.m. in the Joslyn Community Center, 1601 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Short plays, scenes, monologues will be performed. Free; with complimentary refreshments. Limited parking. (310) 802-5430.

They were refugees, too

The Mary and Joseph Retreat Center presents its 10th annual Nativity Exhibit, “The Flight into Egypt,” curated by Ellen Mintz, from Dec. 4 (5 to 9 p.m.) through Dec. 21, at the Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. Call Sydne, (310) 377-4867 ext. 258, or email her at sjongbloed@maryjoseph.org.

Monday, December 5

A visual coffee buzz?

“The Glory of the Holidays” art show goes on view at Java Man, 157 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, featuring work by Sybil Blazej, Luci, Gary March, Mike Meek (a superhero’s name?), and Cany Paula. Reception on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. Call (310) 379-7209.

Tuesday, December 6

Hey Seurat, Seurat!

Artful Days presents “Seurat and His Dots!” from 12:10 to 1:15 p.m. in the Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. You’ll learn about his Impressionist masterpieces, especially “Sunday Afternoon on the Grand Jatte.” Free. (310) 818-2326. ER

