USA Beach Volleyball Tournament in Hermosa Beach

On November 19th, 2017 the USA Volleyball junior beach tour hit Hermosa Beach. Divisions were broken down by age, 18 and under, 16 and under, 14 and under and finally 12 and under.

The USA Volleyball junior beach tour travels across the county. For more information about USA Volleyball, visit their website.

The video was produced by Civic Couch

