Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, basketball, running and more

Ice Skating: The Los Angeles Kings are sponsoring a special outdoor Holiday Ice rink in Redondo Beach, one of five throughout Southern California open to the public. The Redondo rink at 239 N. Harbor Dr., will be open through Jan. 8, 2017.

Basketball: The 2016-17 ELKS Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest will be held at Redondo Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event if free for boys and girls ages 8 to 13. Each participating child must be 8 to 13 on or before April 1, 2017. For more details, please visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

Baseball: Registration is available for the Sea Hawk Elite Winter Baseball Camp to be held from 9 a.m. – 1 pm. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, 2017 at Alta Vista Park. Open to players grade 1-8, the camp teaches fundamental skill developments focused on preparing players for the next level. Registration fee of $125 (add $10 after Dec. 25).. For more information visit seahawkelite.com.

Running: Registration is ongoing for the Manhattan Beach Yuletide 5K to be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. The low tide offers a hard-packed sand course that starts and finishes at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Glow necklaces and Beachy T-shirts guaranteed to all pre-registered runners and to late registrants while supplies last. Little Elves Dash for kids follows the 5K race. Entry fees are $35 for 5K; $25 for kids race. To register, visit mb5k.com.

Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 8,000 race enthusiasts will congregate at Seaside Lagoon for the 10K, 5K and 10K baby buggy races and popular costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association that will take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2017. The event also includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra. Entry fee is $30 for the 5K; $35 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races (add $5 after Jan 1; $10 on race weekend). Custom awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. To register, visit redondo10K.com.

