South Bay Community Calendar 11-24-2016

Thursday, November 24

Mamma Liz Free Thankstiving Dinner

Everyone’s invited to the 34th Annual “Mama Liz” absolutely free,sit down Thanksgiving Dinner and musical concert & variety show. Fun, food and Fellowship. 12 noon – 4 p.m. Hermosa Kiwanis Hall, 2525 Valley Drive.

Nikie’s Free Thanksgiving dinner

The 47th Annual Thanksgiving a the Beach, founded by Nikie Tedesco, will celebrate Nikie’s 91st birthday. The Breakwater Church organizes the popular dinner at the foot of the Hermosa Beach pier. All day.

Work out before you pig out

The entire family is invited to participate to the Harry Sutter Memorial Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run. The fun run will begin at 8 a.m. After the run, there will be a prize drawing for mountain bikes, dinner vouchers, gym memberships and other great prizes. 8 – 10 a.m. Sam’s Club Parking Lot, 2601 Skypark Drive, Torrance. Register at torranceca.gov/Parks/20996.htm or call (310) 618-2720.

Friday, November 25

Tis the tree season

Help Hermosa Kiwanis Club help others with Christmas Tree sales. Proceeds goes to the many charities that the Hermosa Kiwanis Club support. Delivery available. Pier Ave and Pacific Coast Hwy, on the Community Center Lawn. hermosakiwanis.org.

Lift up a voice

St. Cross Episcopal Church presents the Seventh Annual Handel’s Messiah Community Sing-A-Long. Members of The North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble will join the St. Cross Chancel Choir & Guests to lead the audience in singing of the choruses. All are encouraged to be active participants, singing enthusiastically, whether they hit all the notes or not. Free. 3 p.m. 1818 Monterey Blvd, Hermosa Beach. For more information visit stcross.org or call the church at (310) 376-8989.

Tuesday, November 29

33rd Annual Holiday Festival

Enjoy beautiful decorated holiday trees, a holiday boutique, a fashion show, food court and local entertainment. Ongoing through Dec. 6. Located in the white tent at Skypark Drive and Medical Center Drive, Torrance. For a schedule of events and times visit TorranceMemorial.org/HolidayFestival.

A holiday treat

A special screening of holiday classics including “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns,” plus “Kung Fu Panda Holiday.” 6 p.m. South Bay Galleria, level 3, food court, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach. Southbaygalleria.com.

